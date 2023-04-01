Jurgen Klopp calls for Spurs v Liverpool replay after VAR error

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Jurgen Klopp calls for Spurs v Liverpool replay after VAR error
Jurgen Klopp calls for Spurs v Liverpool replay after VAR error
Jurgen Klopp said the 'obvious' mistake opens the door to a replay
Jurgen Klopp said the 'obvious' mistake opens the door to a replay
AFP
Jurgen Klopp (56) wants Liverpool's match at Tottenham to be replayed due to the VAR error that cost them the opening goal at the weekend.

Spurs went on to win the Premier League game 2-1.

The fallout from the VAR failure in Saturday's defeat, in which officials wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz's goal due to a misunderstanding over the on-field decision, is still being felt.

Referees body Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) released the audio conversation between the match officials after a request from Liverpool, but Klopp said that had made little difference to their thinking.

The lines confirmed Luis Diaz was onside
PGMOL

"The audio didn't change it at all," he told a press conference on Wednesday. "It is an obvious mistake. I think there should be solutions for that. I think the outcome should be a replay.

"The argument against that would be it opens the gates. It is unprecedented. It has not happened before.

"I'm used to wrong and difficult decisions, but something like this never happened and so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do."

Questioned over whether the club had asked or would formally ask the Premier League for a replay, Klopp added: "At this stage we are still going through the information we have."

Play resumed before officials realised their error
PGMOL

Liverpool also had Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off as their unbeaten start to the season came to an end.

PGMOL released a statement admitting a "significant human error" had led to the wrong decision being made.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolKlopp JurgenTottenham
Related Articles
Klopp slams 'crazy decisions' after nine-man Liverpool's defeat to Spurs
Spurs will be a 'really tough test,' says Liverpool boss Klopp
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Show more
Football
2030 World Cup set to be held in six different countries across three continents
Updated
FIFA relaxes ban on Russia youth sides competing in international football
Updated
Chelsea's Reece James handed suspension for abusive words towards match official
Derby Week: Rich versus poor, Communists versus Liberals - Bulgaria's "Eternal Derby"
Manchester United sink to new depths as season comes apart
Rasmus Hojlund urges Manchester United to emerge stronger after torrid run of form
UEFA confirms Britain and Ireland sole bidder for 2028 as Turkey eye 2032 bid with Italy
Elye Wahi finding his stride as Lens rediscover their touch with victory over Arsenal
Lionel Messi uncertain as Inter Miami visit Chicago in crucial MLS clash
Most Read
Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev, Sabalenka & Swiatek win
Zaha scores on his return to England as Galatasaray stun 10-man Manchester United
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Nobody wants to face Newcastle, says PSG manager Luis Enrique ahead of clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings