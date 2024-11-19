Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Kane full of pride as statue of him is unveiled at boyhood club in London

Kane full of pride as statue of him is unveiled at boyhood club in London

Paul Vegas / Tribal Football
Harry Kane during the unveiling of a statue of himself at The Peter May Centre, London
Harry Kane during the unveiling of a statue of himself at The Peter May Centre, LondonZac Goodwin / PA Images / Profimedia
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane (31) is full of pride over the unveiling of his statue in London.

The former Tottenham striker has also declared he intends to play beyond the 2026 World Cup for England at the unveiling.

"I don't think so (on retiring)," said Kane.

"I think sometimes there is a perception that, as you enter your 30s, your career is coming to an end, but personally I am playing at the highest level of my career and I feel better than ever.

"I am focusing on the present, without looking too far ahead."

A statue dedicated to him was unveiled at the sports centre in the Walthamstow area, where Kane played for his boyhood team, Ridgeway Rovers: "A real proud moment for me to return to where my life in football began and unveil a statue.

"I hope it helps inspire the next generation to work hard and believe in themselves."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBundesligaHarry KaneBayern Munich
Related Articles
Bayern's Palhinha ruled out for several weeks after picking up injury on international duty
'We need to win a major tournament' - England captain Kane looking to World Cup and beyond
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement
Show more
Football
Pitch invader disrupts China-Japan qualifier as tension between nations increases
Updated
Patrick Vieira reportedly set to replace Alberto Gilardino as Genoa manager
Flashback: Remembering the day that Pele scored his 1,000th career goal
Morgan Rogers follows up England debut with new long-term Aston Villa contract
Angel Di Maria beginning coaching courses as he plans for life after playing career
When is the Mashemeji derby between AFC Leopards & Gor Mahia and how can you watch?
Carsley certain that England have 'all the tools' to win a World Cup under Tuchel
Honduras sanctioned after beer can thrown by fan left Mexico coach with bleeding head
Most Read
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Troost-Ekong out as Lookman & Hakimi make African Player of the Year final shortlist
Italy head back to the BJK Cup final after 2-1 victory over Poland
Norway coach feels side aren't yet good enough to qualify for the World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings