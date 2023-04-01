Kompany says he understands Burnley fan jeers after Palace defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Kompany says he understands Burnley fan jeers after Palace defeat
Kompany says he understands Burnley fan jeers after Palace defeat
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany applauds the fans at full-time
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany applauds the fans at full-time
AFP
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany (37) understands the jeers of fans after defeat to Crystal Palace.

Kompany says he's as frustrated as the home support after the 2-0 reverse.

"The frustration came because we conceded the second goal 30 seconds before the final whistle. And of course it happens because we're sending players forward," he said.

"But the fans are always behind us, they've been behind us today again. After you lose you will feel disappointed, like we already do.

"I'm fully focused on these players. We need to make sure this team gets results."

He added: "Look, the reality of the league is what it is. You can't hide away from it. The performance was good, we had chances. We didn't score, we conceded very little chances but we made a big mistake and that cost us. That's the reality of this league.

"Putting things into context, it's not supposed to be easy when you come up. We've just got to dust ourselves off and get ready to perform again and believe we will get the results that we need."

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBurnleyKompany VincentCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United
Premier League bar raised says Burnley boss Vincent Kompany
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Forest take early lead against Vila, Liverpool head to Luton
Updated
Arsenal stand behind manager Arteta on criticism of Premier League officiating
Skelly sparks to life to grab late Lyon draw against Metz
Underwhelming? Why this dousing of Chelsea expectations can be good for Pochettino's players
Newcastle's Bruno and Willock racially abused on social media after Arsenal game
Brazil submits letter of intent to host 2027 Women's World Cup
Murphy could be sidelined three months with injury, says Newcastle boss Howe
Marcelo says Libertadores title bigger than Champions League wins with Real Madrid
'Even easier to play with Kane than I thought' says Bayern's Musiala
Most Read
Football Tracker: Forest take early lead against Vila, Liverpool head to Luton
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
Furious Arteta slams VAR and says Arsenal loss to Newcastle 'a disgrace'
'Emotional' Dimitrov holds off Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings