Kompany says he understands Burnley fan jeers after Palace defeat

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany (37) understands the jeers of fans after defeat to Crystal Palace.

Kompany says he's as frustrated as the home support after the 2-0 reverse.

"The frustration came because we conceded the second goal 30 seconds before the final whistle. And of course it happens because we're sending players forward," he said.

"But the fans are always behind us, they've been behind us today again. After you lose you will feel disappointed, like we already do.

"I'm fully focused on these players. We need to make sure this team gets results."

He added: "Look, the reality of the league is what it is. You can't hide away from it. The performance was good, we had chances. We didn't score, we conceded very little chances but we made a big mistake and that cost us. That's the reality of this league.

"Putting things into context, it's not supposed to be easy when you come up. We've just got to dust ourselves off and get ready to perform again and believe we will get the results that we need."

