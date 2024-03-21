Koopmeiners asks to leave Atalanta and reveals Premier League interest

Dutchman Koopmeiners, who has also courted interest from Napoli and Juventus, told De Telegraaf his future lies away from the Nerazzurri.
"I have told the club that I want to move next summer. But something really interesting must present itself in order to leave Bergamo," he said.
"Already last year there was concrete interest from Napoli. I also read about interest from Juventus and some Premier League teams.
"For some clubs in England, I will also put up with the rain! In Bergamo we had a wonderful time, I hope that Atalanta will collect a nice sum from me."
Koopmeiners is in his third season with Atalanta after joining the Serie A side from AZ Alkmaar in 2021.
At international level, he has 20 caps for the Netherlands.