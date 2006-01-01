Leicester appoint former Nottingham Forest boss Cooper as manager

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Leicester appoint former Nottingham Forest boss Cooper as manager

Leicester appoint former Nottingham Forest boss Cooper as manager

Cooper is the new Leicester boss
Cooper is the new Leicester bossProfimedia
Steve Cooper (44) has been appointed Leicester manager following their promotion to the Premier League, signing a three-year contract.

The Welshman replaced Enzo Maresca, who departed for Chelsea earlier this month.

Cooper joins Leicester ahead of the 2024/25 season, penning a three-year deal until 2027.

"I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City's First Team Manager. This is a fantastic club with a rich history and passionate supporters," he said.

"I'm excited to work with such a talented squad and I'm looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League."

Cooper was previously in charge of Nottingham Forest, getting them promoted from the Championship via the play-offs and keeping them in the Premier League the following season.

He was eventually sacked by the midlands club after struggling to find form during the 2023/24 campaign and has been out of work since - reportedly declining approaches from clubs in the second tier in favour of a top-flight move.

The 44-year-old also found success at Swansea earlier in his managerial career as well as in England's youth set-up, where he coached the under-16 and under-17 sides.

His first game as Foxes boss will be against Tottenham on the opening day of the 2024/25 season.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLeicesterNottinghamCooper Steven
Related Articles
Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates
Arsenal face derby test against Spurs with title up for grabs
From Nunez to Caicedo: Premier League players at the 2024 Copa América
Show more
Football
Serbia FA demand punishment for Croatia and Albania after 'scandalous' chanting
Ruud van Nistelrooy reportedly set to join Burnley as head coach
Switzerland's unlucky Fabian Schar broke nose minutes after role in Scotland goal
EURO 2024 Tracker: Slovenia and Serbia up first on blockbuster day of action
When is Harambee Stars’ first COSAFA game in South Africa and how can you watch?
Son accepts Tottenham teammate Bentancur's apology for racist remark
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Bayern eyeing Simons
Updated
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
Messi's warning as Argentina gear up to face debutants Canada in Copa opener
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Bayern eyeing Simons
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards
Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings