Man Utd fight back from two down to fend off Nottingham Forest

Manchester United produced a brilliant comeback from two goals down to win 3-2 against Nottingham Forest, making it 11 wins in a row against the Tricky Trees, whilst also extending their unbeaten run at Old Trafford to 31 games.

United have endured a difficult week for a variety of reasons, and on the pitch things did not get easier as Forest stunned Old Trafford with two goals inside five minutes.

The first arrived following a United corner, but a quick counterattack saw Taiwo Awoniyi break forward before slotting past André Onana to net for a seventh consecutive PL game - a club record.

Things went from bad to worse for the Red Devils after a Morgan Gibbs-White set-piece was nodded in by Willy Boly, capping off a nightmare start for the hosts - the earliest they’ve ever trailed by two goals in PL history.

Two goals down, Erik ten Hag’s men finally woke up and began to dominate the game as they went in search of a quick reply. They got just that beyond the quarter-hour mark as Marcus Rashford, back on the left wing, showed his pace and power, driving towards the byline and cutting the ball into the box for Christian Eriksen to flick in.

The home side were now in the driving seat, producing wave after wave of attack and they really should have been level but for a horrendous miss by Casemiro. Eriksen’s corner evaded everyone in the box, leaving the Brazilian midfielder with an open goal two yards out but he somehow steered his header wide of the target, perhaps summing up his side’s poor start to the PL campaign.

Ten Hag would have wanted his side to get off to a fast start in the second half, and the Dutchman got exactly that as Rashford superbly picked out Bruno Fernandes with a ball into the box, and the United captain laid the ball for Casemiro to fire home and make up for his earlier miss by grabbing the equaliser.

The game turned into an end-to-end affair with both sides looking dangerous on the counter, but the visitors’ afternoon took a sour turn as Joe Worrall was shown a red card for bringing Fernandes down after the Portugal international was through on goal.

Minutes later United were given a chance to complete the comeback after Rashford was brought down in the box by Danilo, and Fernandes made no mistake from the penalty spot to complete a phenomenal fightback.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

