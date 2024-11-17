Manchester City confident star man Haaland will sign new contract

Manchester City are hoping to tie Haaland down to a longer contract

Manchester City chiefs are confident they will secure Erling Haaland (24) to a new contract.

Currently on £375,000-a-week with a deal to 2027, the Daily Star says City are upping Haaland's terms to £500,000-a-week.

His agreement would be extended from 2027 to 2029.

And after making an initial offer, City are confident of striking terms after the positive response from Haaland's agent, Rafaela Pimenta.

The only stumbling block is Haaland's buyout clause. Currently set at £150m, City are pushing to increase it beyond £200m.