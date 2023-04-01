Manchester City launch official bid to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice

Declan Rice won the Europa Conference League with West Ham
Manchester City have submitted an official bid to West Ham to sign Declan Rice (24), according to reports.

According to The Athletic, the Premier League champions have sent across an offer of £80 million plus add-ons worth £10 million for the England international.

City's move for Rice rivals that of Arsenal, who saw a club-record bid of their own rejected by West Ham last week.

The Gunners also offered a package totalling £90 million but structured it with a guaranteed £75 million and £15 million in potential add-ons.

Rice is contracted to West Ham until 2024 but the Hammers have the option to extend his deal for a further year.

However, chairman David Sullivan said he expects the player to leave the club this summer after their Europa Conference League victory.

Rice made his West Ham debut in 2017 and has gone on to register 245 appearances for the club as well as establishing himself as the club captain.

Follow the latest transfer news and rumours with Flashscore

