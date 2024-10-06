Advertisement
  4. Manchester United defender Evans admits Ten Hag pressure 'does affect players'

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans (36) felt they showed their support for manager Erik ten Hag after today's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Evans admits the pressure on Ten Hag has reached the players.

He explained: "That was the important thing to show the spirit in the team. Everyone competed as much as they could. That's a pleasing thing to see.

"You never have everyone available throughout the season. It's important everyone coming in is ready to go when they're ready."

On the manager being under pressure, he added: "It does affect the players. It's on our minds too.

"I think the more experience I've got in my career I've made sure I do everything you I to be ready and give everything I can to the team.

FootballPremier LeagueJonny EvansManchester UnitedAston Villa
