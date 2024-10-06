Manchester United defender Evans admits Ten Hag pressure 'does affect players'

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans (36) felt they showed their support for manager Erik ten Hag after today's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Evans admits the pressure on Ten Hag has reached the players.

He explained: "That was the important thing to show the spirit in the team. Everyone competed as much as they could. That's a pleasing thing to see.

Jonny Evans MOTM Credit: Ryan Browne / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia / Flashscore

"You never have everyone available throughout the season. It's important everyone coming in is ready to go when they're ready."

On the manager being under pressure, he added: "It does affect the players. It's on our minds too.

"I think the more experience I've got in my career I've made sure I do everything you I to be ready and give everything I can to the team.