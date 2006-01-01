Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United's Leny Yoro to return in three months after foot surgery

Manchester United's Leny Yoro to return in three months after foot surgery

Leny Yoro before Manchester United's pre-season friendly with Rangers
Leny Yoro before Manchester United's pre-season friendly with RangersReuters
Manchester United defender Leny Yoro (18) will return to action in about three months following successful surgery on his foot injury, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Frenchman Yoro was substituted early in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal last week in Los Angeles along with forward Rasmus Hojlund, who will be out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

"Yoro's rehabilitation starts now and we look forward to the 18-year-old returning to fitness in around three months," United said in a statement.

United signed Frenchman Yoro from Ligue 1 side Lille on a five-year contract in July.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueYoro LenyManchester United
Related Articles
Injuries rule out Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro for weeks
Ten Hag credits Manchester United's leadership for proactive transfer moves
Manchester United announce signing of highly-rated teenage defender Leny Yoro from Lille
Show more
Football
France made to sweat against Egypt as Mateta leads hosts into Olympic final
Transfer News LIVE: Alvarez and Gallagher heading to Atleti, West Ham sign Fullkrug
Updated
Spain fight back to overcome Morocco and book spot in Olympic Games final
Marcelo Gallardo returns to manage River Plate with Libertadores dream
West Ham sign German striker Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund
PSG sign Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves from Benfica on five-year contract
Galatasaray meet Young Boys as Champions League play-off draw throws up interesting ties
Updated
Atalanta striker Gianluca Scamacca to miss start of season after rupturing ACL
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Matano reveals why he returned to Sofapaka despite Zimbabwe offer
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Alvarez and Gallagher heading to Atleti, West Ham sign Fullkrug
Paris Olympics LIVE: Duplantis breaks pole vault world record, Dutch delight in 3x3 final
Paris Olympics LIVE: Lyles wins 100m final in photo finish, Mahuchikh claims high jump gold
Galatasaray meet Young Boys as Champions League play-off draw throws up interesting ties

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings