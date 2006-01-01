Advertisement
Manchester United's Maguire sidelined for a few weeks after injury at Villa

Manchester United's Harry Maguire going off sustaining an injury against Villa
Manchester United's Harry Maguire going off sustaining an injury against VillaAction Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra
Manchester United will be without England international Harry Maguire (31) for a few weeks after the centre-back said on Tuesday that he picked up an injury in Sunday's draw at Aston Villa.

Maguire went down clutching his calf late in the first half and he was withdrawn at the break.

"Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend. Will be a few weeks on the sidelines for me but I'll come back stronger," Maguire wrote on Instagram.

The defender, who was left out of the England squad for the upcoming internationals, is the latest player to join United's growing injury list.

The other injured players include Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Leny Yoro, Alejandro Garnacho, Noussair Mazraoui and Kobbie Mainoo.

United in the standingsFlashscore

United are 14th in the standings with eight points after seven games with the club suffering their worst start to a season in the Premier League era.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueHarry MaguireManchester United
