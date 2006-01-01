Advertisement
  Manchester United suffer blow as Shaw to miss opening games of Premier League season

Manchester United suffer blow as Shaw to miss opening games of Premier League season

Luke Shaw speaking during a press conference during Euro 2024
Luke Shaw speaking during a press conference during Euro 2024Reuters
Manchester United will be without left back Luke Shaw (29) for the opening matches of the new Premier League season due to a calf injury, the Old Trafford side said on Tuesday.

The England international picked up the injury at the start of pre-season training.

"He is working hard on his rehabilitation with a view to being available after the first international break," United said in a statement.

French centre back and new signing Leny Yoro, 18, will return to action in about three months following successful surgery on his foot injury, United had announced earlier in August.

United start their campaign at home against Fulham on Friday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueShaw LukeYoro LenyManchester UnitedFulham
