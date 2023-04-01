Murphy shines as Newcastle run riot against sorry Crystal Palace

Newcastle United secured a fourth win in five Premier League matches as they blew Crystal Palace away at St James' Park - a stark contrast from the previous three meetings which all ended goalless.

The Magpies showed intent from the outset, and were rewarded inside the opening four minutes with the opener. When Kieran Trippier met Fabian Schar’s ball forward with a first-time pass to Jacob Murphy, the winger marked his first start in four by conjuring an audacious finish that looped over Sam Johnstone and into the bottom corner - making his captain the only Newcastle player to have assisted in four consecutive PL games.

Jean-Philippe Mateta then headed wide from Will Hughes’ corner as Palace looked to respond, but they spent most of the first quarter-hour merely trying to find some respite from the hosts’ relentless attack.

Roy Hodgson’s side didn’t get that as Murphy and Trippier continued to cause havoc down the right. Both delivered searching clipped crosses towards the back post, although Anthony Gordon hit the crossbar and Callum Wilson couldn’t guide his header on target.

A deserved Magpies second eventually came in the 44th minute, as Murphy provided another perfect cross for Gordon, who made no mistake on this occasion and beat Johnstone with a clinical first-time finish.

Compounding Palace’s misery before the break, Longstaff punished a slip from Marc Guehi for his second goal in four league matches, having never previously scored more than once in a campaign.

Will Hughes showed some promise for Palace after the restart with a pass that carved out a chance for Odsonne Edouard, even if the Frenchman lacked conviction and saw his attempt blocked by Schär.

The Eagles had looked more assured defensively but were opened up again in the 66th minute, with Murphy involved again as he threaded the ball through to Wilson, who coolly finished to continue the striker’s record of scoring in all three of his starts this term.

Nick Pope also ensured there was a clean sheet, making a superb save to tip Edouard’s free-kick over the crossbar, as Newcastle went an eighth consecutive game unbeaten in all competitions, while also making themselves the league’s top scorers for now. That comes with the dismantling of a Palace side that hadn’t conceded in their previous three league games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United)

Newcastle - Crystal Palace player ratings Flashscore

