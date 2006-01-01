Newly-promoted Ipswich sign Hutchinson from Chelsea on five-year deal

Hutchinson had a good loan spell and helped Ipswich gain promotion to the Premier League
Hutchinson had a good loan spell and helped Ipswich gain promotion to the Premier League Reuters
Newly-promoted Ipswich Town have signed Omari Hutchinson (20) on a permanent deal from Chelsea, the two Premier League clubs said on Sunday, with the forward penning a five-year contract.

Ipswich said Hutchinson had joined for a club record fee without disclosing the amount, which British media reported was around 20 million pounds ($25.29 million).

The winger spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Ipswich and helped the club secure promotion as Championship (second-tier) runners-up, scoring 10 league goals.

"Omari is someone we all enjoyed working with last season and the staff, his team mates and supporters all saw how he grew and developed over the course of the year," manager Kieran McKenna told the Ipswich website.

"The impact he had on the team throughout the season, especially in the latter part, was evidence of that and he, like so many of his team mates, played a significant part in that success for the club."

Ipswich ended a 22-year exile from the Premier League when they secured second place in the Championship.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueHutchinson OmariIpswichChelsea
