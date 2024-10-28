Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Nottingham Forest and Chelsea fined by FA for pitchside melee

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea fined by FA for pitchside melee

Reuters
Forest were fined 125,000 pounds and Chelsea 40,000 pounds respectively
Forest were fined 125,000 pounds and Chelsea 40,000 pounds respectivelyReuters / Andrew Couldridge
Nottingham Forest and Chelsea were fined by the FA on Monday following their players' involvement in a mass confrontation during a 1-1 Premier League draw earlier this month.

Forest were fined 125,000 pounds ($162,300.00) and Chelsea 40,000 pounds respectively.

"It was alleged that Nottingham Forest and Chelsea failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 88th minute, and both clubs accepted this charge," the FA said in a statement.

During the October 6th match at Stamford Bridge, Forest's Neco Williams sparked the pitchside confrontation after his challenge on Chelsea's Marc Cucurella sent the full back sprawling into the technical area, upending his coach Enzo Maresca

Several players then piled into a melee, including some off the bench, pushing and shoving each other before referee Chris Kavanagh regained control. The match had 11 yellow cards in total.

Earlier this month, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was given a five-match stadium ban for spitting on the ground as match officials walked by in the tunnel during a 1-0 home loss to Fulham in the Premier League on September 28th.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNottinghamChelsea
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Saka a doubt as Jota out of Arsenal vs Liverpool clash
Who's Missing: Liverpool's clash with Chelsea comes too soon for Alisson
Chelsea and Nottingham Forest charged by FA for pitchside melee
Show more
Football
Man United sack Ten Hag: Top managerial candidates to take over at Old Trafford
Africans Abroad: Lookman, Mbeumo, and Aboukhlal bag braces in Europe
Mario Balotelli back in Serie A after signing for Genoa
Paulo Fonseca says Milan's rhythm hit by late postponement of Bologna match
Cole Palmer admits Chelsea's youthful side creates its own pressures
EXCLUSIVE: Ghana legend Agyemang-Badu picks Ademola Lookman as Africa's best
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag the latest to wilt in Sir Alex Ferguson's shadow
Real Madrid will not travel to Ballon d'Or awards with Vinicius reportedly set to miss out
Ferdinand: Ten Hag sacked after failing to recover from Liverpool defeat
Most Read
Manchester United sack manager Erik ten Hag after dismal start to season
Football Tracker: Osasuna see off Real Sociedad as PSG victorious in Le Classique
Real Madrid will not travel to Ballon d'Or awards with Vinicius reportedly set to miss out
Time ticking for Ten Hag: Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings