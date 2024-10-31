Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis accused of match-fixing by defendant in UK libel lawsuit

Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis accused of match-fixing by defendant in UK libel lawsuit

Reuters
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos MarinakisAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge
Evangelos Marinakis (57), a Greek shipping magnate and owner of English Premier League club Nottingham Forest, was on Thursday accused of trying to fix a Greek football match, in a London libel lawsuit he is bringing over an alleged smear campaign in Britain.

Marinakis launched the libel case against Irini Karipidis, chair of Greek Super League club Aris Thessaloniki, and others at London's High Court this year.

He alleges Karipidis was behind a website containing allegations Marinakis was involved in match-fixing, drug smuggling and shipping Russian oil in breach of sanctions, which he strongly denies.

Marinakis' lawyers say the campaign involved driving a mobile billboard around Nottingham Forest's ground before two matches in 2023, directing people to the website.

Karipidis, however, says she has "a clear defence of truth" to the libel lawsuit. She asked the court to overturn permission granted in May to serve the lawsuit on her outside of England.

Her lawyer Matthew Hodson said in court documents that Marinakis had started a campaign against Karipidis after her brother Theodoros refused to fix a game between Aris and Olympiacos, which is owned by Marinakis, in 2023.

Hodson said in the document that during the game, which finished 2-2, Marinakis "became so angry that according to (Irini Karipidis) he threatened that Theodoros 'would not leave the field alive' if Olympiakos lost."

Marinakis' lawyer David Sherborne said in court documents that the allegation had been made in open court simply to generate adverse publicity.

He argued Karipidis' application to revoke permission to serve the case on her was "a transparent attempt to further their campaign" against Marinakis.

Ari Harow, a former aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is also a defendant, with Marinakis alleging Harow facilitated payments to support the alleged smear campaign.

His lawyer Ali Sinai said in court documents that the case against Harow should also be thrown out.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNottinghamOlympiacos Piraeus
Related Articles
Nottingham Forest and Chelsea fined by FA for pitchside melee
Obi-Martin hits stunning 14-minute hat-trick on Man Utd academy debut
Nuno Espirito Santo not getting carried away after Nottingham Forest go fifth
Show more
Football
No serious concerns for Savinho in boost for injury-riddled Manchester City
Editors' Picks: Heavyweight football clashes sharing spotlight with WTA Finals
PSG boss Luis Enrique insists no extra pressure on in-form Barcola ahead of Lens clash
Goalkeeper Kobel joins decimated Dortmund's injury list ahead of Leipzig tie
Bayern Munich hoping Dier and Upamecano are fit for clash with Union Berlin
Arsenal face stern Newcastle test as Manchester United look to end poor form
The 'fanatical' one: Amorim arrives at Manchester United facing unique challenge
Thiago Motta urges Juventus to 'improve everything' to climb the table
Sporting's Ruben Amorim named new Manchester United manager from mid-November
Updated
'He knows how good he is' - what Manchester United fans can expect from Ruben Amorim
Most Read
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four
Alcaraz dumped out of Paris Masters by 18th-ranked Humbert in third round
MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods
Sporting's Ruben Amorim named new Manchester United manager from mid-November

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings