Ollie Watkins hat-trick helps Aston Villa hit six against disappointing Brighton

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ollie Watkins hat-trick helps Aston Villa hit six against disappointing Brighton
Ollie Watkins hat-trick helps Aston Villa hit six against disappointing Brighton
Watkins (L) celebrates his hat-trick
Watkins (L) celebrates his hat-trick
AFP
Ollie Watkins has become the first Aston Villa player to score two competitive hat-tricks in a single season since Andy Gray in 1976/77, after he netted three goals to lead his side to a commanding 6-1 win over Brighton &amp; Hove Albion.

Brighton travelled to Villa Park boasting a 100% record on the road, but all hopes of extending that were eviscerated by three Villa goals in the space of 12 chaotic minutes.

Ollie Watkins kick-started the onslaught when he tapped home from Matty Cash’s low cross to score in a fourth consecutive Premier League appearance against the Seagulls.

And after getting the hosts up and running, Brighton’s nemesis wasted little time in piling more misery onto the South Coast club.

The Villa striker surged purposefully into the box, before cutting onto his right foot and driving the ball in at the near post to double his side’s advantage.

Roberto De Zerbi could only look on in disbelief as a disastrous start took another turn for the worse, when Pervis Estupinan diverted Moussa Diaby’s effort into his own net.

Match stats
Flashscore

Solly March then spurned the chance to give his side something of a foothold back into the game, after failing to hit the target with his headed effort, ultimately summing up a woeful first period for the visitors.

The poor first-half display was enough to force De Zerbi to make a triple change at the break, introducing Tariq Lamptey, Ansu Fati and Joao Pedro.

The substitutions made an impact as Fati turned home his first Brighton goal from close range after Pedro had drawn the Villa defence towards him with his nimble footwork.

But just as a reinvigorated Brighton side started to gain momentum, Watkins stopped them in their tracks with a deflected left-foot strike that brought up the second PL hat-trick of his career.

And there was still time for Jacob Ramsey to curl the ball in off the post and Douglas Luiz to slot into the corner to wrap up Villa’s 10th consecutive PL home win in style, moving them level on 15 points with their demoralised opponents.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBrightonAston VillaWatkins Ollie
Related Articles
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Liverpool face their toughest test at boyhood fan Ange Postecoglou's Spurs
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Show more
Football
Havertz off the mark as Arsenal breeze past Bournemouth and move into top four
First-half Andersen strike enough as Crystal Palace beat Man Utd
Football Tracker: Wolves shock Man City as Stuttgart go back to Bundesliga summit
Updated
Osimhen continues to hit back at critics as he scores for Napoli in win over Lecce
Chelsea sign shirt sponsorship deal with Infinite Athlete for 2023/24 season
Inter Miami fans upset with 'crazy' season ticket price hike following Messi arrival
Ramos nets own goal as Barcelona edge out Sevilla
Dortmund have last laugh after Hoffenheim’s comedy of errors
Fantasy Premier League: Injuries galore heading into Gameweek 7
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure
Football Tracker: Wolves shock Man City as Stuttgart go back to Bundesliga summit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings