Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time

This is another attempt to make VAR more palatable to fans

The Premier League launched on Tuesday a new account on X (formerly Twitter) to explain VAR decisions during matches in the 2024/25 season.

The new profile "will provide explanations and near-live updates on refereeing and operational issues for each match," explained the Premier League.

The account will also publish "factual explanations of refereeing decisions on the pitch and the involvement of the video referee, including the role of technology in the decision-making process", added the English league.

The Premier League explained that it put the idea into practice because FIFA doesn't allow VAR audio to be broadcast live on television.

The posts on the profile will be made directly from the Premier League's Match Centre, based at Stockley Park in London.

The Match Centre is the operational hub of the Premier League. It is connected to all 20 of the league's stadiums, the VAR centre and the broadcasters that broadcast the matches around the world.

The new Premier League season kicks off this Friday with Fulham vs Manchester United.

