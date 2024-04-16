Premier League Player of the Week: Cole Palmer perfect for Chelsea again

Palmer excelled again for Chelsea
AFP / Marek Kratochvil
Cole Palmer (21) earned his second 10 out of 10 player rating in just 11 days after netting four goals in Chelsea's 6-0 win against Everton - including a perfect hat-trick.

The forward has caught everyone by surprise this season and is now the Premier League's joint-top scorer alongside Erling Haaland with 20 goals.

Palmer now has seven goals in his last two home games, earning a maximum rating of 10 for his performance against Everton and earlier this month in a 4-3 win over Manchester United.

Before April, just two players had achieved a 10 out of 10 in the Premier League this season but Palmer has blown that out of the water with two in his last three games.

Palmer v Everton
AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

The Englishman is now a serious contender to win both the top scorer and playmaker awards this season - level with Haaland on 20 goals and one behind Kieran Trippier, Pascal Gross and Ollie Watkins in the assists chart (he has nine compared to their 10).

Palmer can add to his tally with Chelsea next in Premier League action against Arsenal on Tuesday, April 23rd.

FootballPremier LeaguePalmer ColeChelsea
