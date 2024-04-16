'Shame' of penalty pantomine spoils big Chelsea win for Mauricio Pochettino

'Shame' of penalty pantomine spoils big Chelsea win for Mauricio Pochettino
Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea clash ahead of a penalty kick, as Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke react
Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea clash ahead of a penalty kick, as Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke react
AFP
Mauricio Pochettino (52) said on Monday he will not accept seeing his players squabble over penalty duties after his biggest win as Chelsea boss was marred by teammates fighting to take a spot-kick.

Cole Palmer eventually took responsiblity to score his fourth goal in a 6-0 rout of Everton to move the Blues to within three points of the Premier League's top six.

However, a night to savour for Pochettino was soured by Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson having to be forcibly removed by captain Conor Gallagher to allow Palmer to continue his perfect record from the spot this season with the score at 4-0.

"It's a shame," said Pochettino. "I was telling the players. We had a meeting with all the staff, I think we cannot behave in this way.

"I told them this is the last time I accept this type of behaviour. It's impossible after a performance like this to show this kind of behaviour.

"If we want to be a big team fighting for big things we have to think more of the collective... I won't accept that this happens again."

Palmer's ninth successful penalty of the campaign took him level with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland on 20 Premier League goals in the battle to win the Golden Boot.

Cole Palmer versus Everton
Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

Raheem Sterling pulled rank on his former City teammate when he missed a penalty in Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester last month.

Palmer was adamant he will remain on spot-kicks but tried to play down the significance of the incident.

"Other players wanted to take it, but I am the penalty taker and I wanted to take it," said Palmer.

"I think we are showing everyone is wanting to take responsibility. It may be a bit over the top, but everyone wants to win – we are laughing and joking about it."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaPalmer ColeJackson NicolasMadueke Noni
