Chelsea not mature enough to compete consistently, says boss Pochettino

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea not mature enough to compete consistently, says boss Pochettino
Chelsea not mature enough to compete consistently, says boss Pochettino
Pochettino was frustrated by his side's draw at Sheffield United
Pochettino was frustrated by his side's draw at Sheffield United
Reuters
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino (52) said his squad lacks the maturity to compete every three days in the Premier League after they were held 2-2 by bottom side Sheffield United on Sunday.

Chelsea, who beat Manchester United 4-3 at home on Thursday, opened the scoring at Bramall Lane through Thiago Silva but were pegged back when Jayden Bogle netted before half-time.

Noni Madueke restored Chelsea's lead in the 66th minute before Blades' striker Ollie McBurnie snatched an equaliser in stoppage time.

Chelsea also dropped points in a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Burnley at the end of last month and Pochettino said the packed schedule was taking its toll.

"Of course, they were tired but that is not an excuse today not to win the game at the end," he told reporters after the match.

"Watching football, as a 52‑year‑old, you identify very quickly when a team is ready to compete or not.

"Maybe because this group is still not mature enough to compete every single game, every three days ... because like you say Sheffield is in the relegation zone.

"I'm not saying we're not being respectful, but we need to think a little bit more."

Key match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

Pochettino also said he took top scorer Cole Palmer off in the 74th minute as a precaution.

"We need to protect him," he added.

"We wanted to give him some rest and try to avoid some problems in the future."

Chelsea, who are ninth, next host Everton in the league before playing Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 20th.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaPochettino MauricioPalmer ColeSheffield Utd
Related Articles
Fantasy Premier League: The crucial final stretch of the season begins
Palmer confident that success will come to Pochettino's Chelsea 'project'
McBurnie the late hero as much-improved Sheff Utd draw with poor Chelsea
Show more
Football
Premier League Player of the Week: Silky Kevin De Bruyne shows class
Premier League Team of the Week: Newcastle players flourish at Fulham
How the Premier League title race stands with just seven games to go
Future is bright for Manchester United, says Ten Hag after Liverpool draw
Premier League talking points: Liverpool frustrated as Havertz hits stride
Football Tracker: Juventus edge to win over Fiorentina, Lyon defeat Nantes
Updated
Juventus end four-game winless run with tight victory over Fiorentina
Former Tottenham defender and Wimbledon manager Kinnear dies at 77
Klopp pleads for patience from supporters after 2-2 draw at Manchester United
Most Read
Mark Williams beats Ronnie O'Sullivan to win first ever Tour Championship title
Fenerbahce field youth team against Galatasaray in Super Cup - only to walk off the pitch
Football Tracker: Juventus edge to win over Fiorentina, Lyon defeat Nantes
Kylian Mbappe on Barcelona tie: 'It's the time for great players, I'm not going to hide'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings