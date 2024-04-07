McBurnie the late hero as much-improved Sheff Utd draw with poor Chelsea

  4. McBurnie the late hero as much-improved Sheff Utd draw with poor Chelsea
McBurnie the late hero as much-improved Sheff Utd draw with poor Chelsea
AFP
Oli McBurnie proved the hero with a stoppage time goal as a highly improved Sheffield United earned a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Chelsea carried right on from where they left off in Thursday’s remarkable 4-3 win against Manchester United, striking ahead with ease with just 11 minutes played.

Conor Gallagher’s corner dropped onto the foot of a completely unmarked Thiago Silva around the penalty spot, and the Brazilian – already the club’s oldest-ever goalscorer – nonchalantly guided into the bottom corner.

Key stats from Bramall Lane
Opta by StatsPerform

The visitors continued to control possession, but a mistake from Silva which almost gifted an equaliser to Ben Brereton Diaz showed that they couldn’t afford complacency to creep in.

But the Blues failed to heed that warning, and the increasing pressure from Sheffield United eventually yielded a deserved leveller. The ever-dangerous Gustavo Hamer sliced the Chelsea defence open with a delicious ball through to Jayden Bogle, who outfoxed Dorde Petrovic to squeeze in at the near post.

That goal didn’t elicit any sort of response from Chelsea, and it was in fact the home side who looked the likelier to take the lead prior to the break.

Chances for McBurnie and Hamer provided further fuel to the fervent home support just after the restart, as Chelsea appeared troubled by the hosts’ blistering tempo.

However, Sheffield United’s emotions began to get the better of them, and their aggression allowed Cole Palmer to race forward on the break and feed Noni Madueke, who cut inside to power into the roof of the net and restore the away side’s lead.

The goal turned the momentum in Chelsea’s favour, and they had chances to thoroughly put the game to bed, especially as Ivo Grbic turned Palmer’s attempt over the top.

Petrovic produced a superb reflex save to push Jack Robinson’s header away from the top corner as time was running out, but the best was yet to come for Sheffield United.

Head tennis in the box saw the ball drop into the path of McBurnie, who poked in to save a point in the third minute of stoppage time.

Chelsea will be disappointed to surrender the win and potentially their outside chance of European qualification, while the result for the Blades will be seen as a bright spark in an overall catastrophe of a season for the Yorkshire side.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United)

Sheff Utd v Chelsea player ratings
Flashscore

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaSheffield UtdMcBurnie Oliver
