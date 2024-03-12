Palmer confident that success will come to Pochettino's Chelsea 'project'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Palmer confident that success will come to Pochettino's Chelsea 'project'
Palmer confident that success will come to Pochettino's Chelsea 'project'
Palmer celebrates his goal against Newcastle
Palmer celebrates his goal against Newcastle
Reuters
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer (21) said he is confident Mauricio Pochettino's "project" will bear fruit, though fans may have to be patient for a couple of seasons before the club reaps the rewards of his work.

Pochettino's expensive squad have struggled for consistency this season, with some fans turning on the manager and the club's US owners after a 2-2 draw at Brentford in their previous game.

However, Palmer helped put a smile on the faces of the Stamford Bridge faithful by setting up one goal and scoring another in their 3-2 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday.

"There is so much talent at Chelsea," Palmer told the club's website. "The way that the manager works with us on the pitch, and the things he does with us, it's only going to get better.

"I'm sure if not next season, the season after, it's a project, everyone is young and everyone is trying to play well so you will see it sooner or later.

"We're still in the FA Cup, hopefully we'll win on Sunday (against Leicester City). We'll take each league game as it comes, hopefully climb the table and you'll never know where we finish."

Chelsea are 11th in the league on 39 points, three points behind Brighton in eighth spot having played a game fewer.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeaguePalmer ColePochettino MauricioChelseaNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Cole Palmer the star yet again as resurgent Chelsea beat Newcastle United
Under-pressure Chelsea boss Pochettino sympathises with fans' frustration
Pochettino desperate for titles but not new players as Chelsea's fortunes turn
Show more
Football
Ronaldo's Al Nassr exit Asian Champions League with penalty shootout loss to Al Ain
Winless Almeria strike late to draw against Sevilla in thrilling LaLiga encounter
Lazio lose third consecutive Serie A match as Udinese come away from Rome with a win
Barcelona will face a better Napoli side than in the first leg, says Calzona
Premier League clubs to prioritise new financial system, confirms league
Rodri continues to extend incredible unbeaten streak with Manchester City
Arteta 'amazed' Arsenal lead Liverpool and Manchester City in title race
Barcelona face biggest game of the season against Napoli, says Xavi
Most Read
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United and Lazio to struggle, Brest favourites against Lens
Sinner and Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents to make fourth round, Rublev loses
Cole Palmer the star yet again as resurgent Chelsea beat Newcastle United
Rodri continues to extend incredible unbeaten streak with Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings