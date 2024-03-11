Cole Palmer the star yet again as resurgent Chelsea beat Newcastle United

Cole Palmer (21) once again proved his value to Chelsea by scoring and assisting in a 3-2 win at home to Newcastle United, as the Blues notched only their fourth win in the last 28 Premier League games against sides starting the day above them in the table.

In a match between two teams with plenty of money, tonnes of ambition, and lots of injuries, Chelsea drew first blood by scoring their earliest home league goal since 2018.

A poor clearance from Sven Botman invited Palmer to shoot from the edge of the box, and his scuffed effort was intelligently flicked in by Nicolas Jackson to clinch his ninth Premier League goal of the season inside six minutes.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side could hardly have made a better start, but they couldn’t take control of the game and were consequently unable to capitalise on their advantage, as a sub-par Newcastle - stung by Anthony Gordon’s first-half knee injury - were handed an opportunity to punish the hosts.

Alexander Isak took it superbly, opening up his body to dispatch what is becoming a trademark right-footed finish from just outside the penalty area, which nestled in the bottom corner just before the break.

Whatever under-pressure Pochettino said at half time had a telling impact as Chelsea came out all guns blazing in the second period.

Palmer found space between the lines and fired in at the near post from distance to set the hosts on their way, and while Raheem Sterling made a mess of his one-on-one chance moments later, substitute Mykhailo Mudryk was on hand to put daylight between the sides with a magical moment.

Careering into the box at full tilt with the ball at his feet, the Ukrainian rounded Martin Dubravka to score a goal which turned out to be crucial, as Jacob Murphy smashed into the roof of the net late on to set up a nervy finish.

Chelsea held on but remain in the bottom half, one point behind 10th-place Newcastle with a game in hand.

Both teams are in FA Cup quarter-final action this weekend as Pochettino and Eddie Howe gear up for their last shot at silverware in 2023/24.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Malo Gusto (Chelsea)

