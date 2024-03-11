Cole Palmer the star yet again as resurgent Chelsea beat Newcastle United

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Cole Palmer the star yet again as resurgent Chelsea beat Newcastle United
Cole Palmer the star yet again as resurgent Chelsea beat Newcastle United
Palmer was on target for the Blues
Palmer was on target for the Blues
AFP
Cole Palmer (21) once again proved his value to Chelsea by scoring and assisting in a 3-2 win at home to Newcastle United, as the Blues notched only their fourth win in the last 28 Premier League games against sides starting the day above them in the table.

In a match between two teams with plenty of money, tonnes of ambition, and lots of injuries, Chelsea drew first blood by scoring their earliest home league goal since 2018.

A poor clearance from Sven Botman invited Palmer to shoot from the edge of the box, and his scuffed effort was intelligently flicked in by Nicolas Jackson to clinch his ninth Premier League goal of the season inside six minutes.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side could hardly have made a better start, but they couldn’t take control of the game and were consequently unable to capitalise on their advantage, as a sub-par Newcastle - stung by Anthony Gordon’s first-half knee injury - were handed an opportunity to punish the hosts.

Alexander Isak took it superbly, opening up his body to dispatch what is becoming a trademark right-footed finish from just outside the penalty area, which nestled in the bottom corner just before the break.

Match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

Whatever under-pressure Pochettino said at half time had a telling impact as Chelsea came out all guns blazing in the second period.

Palmer found space between the lines and fired in at the near post from distance to set the hosts on their way, and while Raheem Sterling made a mess of his one-on-one chance moments later, substitute Mykhailo Mudryk was on hand to put daylight between the sides with a magical moment.

Careering into the box at full tilt with the ball at his feet, the Ukrainian rounded Martin Dubravka to score a goal which turned out to be crucial, as Jacob Murphy smashed into the roof of the net late on to set up a nervy finish.

Chelsea held on but remain in the bottom half, one point behind 10th-place Newcastle with a game in hand.

Both teams are in FA Cup quarter-final action this weekend as Pochettino and Eddie Howe gear up for their last shot at silverware in 2023/24.

Full league standings
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Malo Gusto (Chelsea)

See all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaNewcastle UtdPalmer Cole
Related Articles
Eddie Howe says Kieran Tripper is set to miss Newcastle's next two games with injury
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City
Manchester City out to hand Liverpool reality check in Anfield showdown
Show more
Football
Winless Almeria strike late to draw against Sevilla in thrilling LaLiga encounter
Lazio lose third consecutive Serie A match as Udinese come away from Rome with a win
Barcelona will face a better Napoli side than in the first leg, says Calzona
Premier League clubs to prioritise new financial system, confirms league
Rodri continues to extend incredible unbeaten streak with Manchester City
Arteta 'amazed' Arsenal lead Liverpool and Manchester City in title race
Barcelona face biggest game of the season against Napoli, says Xavi
EXCLUSIVE: Ze Roberto on Brazil's new direction & Bayer Leverkusen's success
Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations hero Haller to miss next two friendlies
Most Read
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United and Lazio to struggle, Brest favourites against Lens
How the Premier League title race stands with 10 games to play
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool robbed of penalty in thrilling draw with Man City
Sinner and Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents to make fourth round, Rublev loses

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings