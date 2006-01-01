Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Premier League rejects City request to delay next season's games after Club World Cup

Premier League rejects City request to delay next season's games after Club World Cup

Man City have qualified for the expanded month-long Club World Cup
Man City have qualified for the expanded month-long Club World CupREUTERS / Scott Heppell
The Premier League has rejected Manchester City's request to postpone the first two games of the 2025-26 season to help the players recover after their FIFA Club World Cup campaign in the US, the club's manager Pep Guardiola (53) said on Friday.

City and Chelsea are the two English clubs who have qualified for the expanded month-long Club World Cup set to start on June 15. The Premier League's season will begin in August.

An increasingly packed football calendar has been a concern among a growing number of players and managers. A report by global players' union FIFPRO said some players get only 12% of the year to rest.

The Premier League did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

City midfielder Rodri said in September that players could be close to strike action over the time they are required to play. A knee ligament injury has since put him out for the season.

"I don’t know if we will play more games than the treble year (2022-23)... maybe we’ll play less games," Guardiola told reporters.

"The Premier League has not allowed us to postpone the first two games for our recovery. Thank you so much. They don’t postpone these games so that will be the moment of, oh, what do we have to do?"

He said the Club World Cup will make it even more difficult for clubs to manage player workload.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester City
Related Articles
Manchester United manager Ten Hag faces make-or-break trip to Aston Villa
Pep Guardiola quiet on future at club 'deep inside of my bones'
Who's Missing: De Bruyne to be out until after international break
Show more
Football
Luis Suarez slams Marcelo Bielsa's coaching style for dividing Uruguay team
Napoli boss Conte cautiously optimistic after comfortable Como victory
Valencia continue barren run with goalless draw at Leganes in LaLiga
Marseille drop points at home to winless Angers in feisty encounter
Verona get back to winning ways by edging struggling Venezia in Serie A
Schlotterbeck stunner helps Augsburg to narrow win over Monchengladbach
Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March
Updated
Arsenal boss Arteta hails side's consistency and red-hot Havertz
Most Read
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March
Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-final with home hero Zheng
Jannik Sinner not 'comfortable' as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings