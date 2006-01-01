Premier League Team of the Week: Kovacic, Madueke and Gakpo impress

Another weekend of Premier League action is in the books with plenty of top performances across the board heading into the second international break of the season.

As usual - according to Flashscore's player rating system - we delve into who features in our latest Team of the Week.

Premier League Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) 8.1

Robert Sanchez was kept busy in goal as Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest in an entertaining game at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish stopper made eight saves in the encounter, including a couple of crucial ones in second-half stoppage time as the 10-man visitors pushed for a winner.

Defence

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) 7.8

Virgil van Dijk put in a strong defensive display as Liverpool eeked out a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace to maintain their place on top of the Premier League table.

The Dutchman won a match-high nine duels - losing just one - and completed 101 passes in the Selhurst Park victory.

Van Dijk pass map vs Crystal Palace Opta by Stats Perform / Julian Finney / Getty Images via AFP

Nathan Collins (Brentford) 8.0

Nathan Collins proved to be a menace from the first whistle as he scored in Brentford's hectic 5-3 win over struggling Wolves.

The former Wolves defender won seven duels, made nine clearances and set the Bees on the right foot early on again with a headed goal after 75 seconds.

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) 8.0

Collins' Brentford teammate Ethan Pinnock also makes the team after enjoying a similar afternoon against Wolves.

Pinnock won seven duels too and got on the scoresheet late in the first half with an accurate header from a corner.

Midfield

Noni Madueke (Chelsea) 8.4

Noni Madueke put in a strong individual display for Chelsea in the draw to Forest.

Madueke scored Chelsea's leveller, cutting inside on his stronger left foot and rifling a shot into the bottom corner for his fourth goal of the season.

The 22-year-old ended the game with three chances created, three dribbles and eight duels won.

Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford) 8.3

Relishing his extended run in the Brentford side, Mikkel Damsgaard showcased his creative arsenal in his central role behind the striker against Wolves.

Damsgaard came away from the match with six chances created, two of which were assists for Collins and Pinnock.

Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City) 8.2

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic was hugely influential as he scored twice to help Manchester City eventually see off Fulham 3-2.

Kovavic's first was deflected into the net while his second was a lovely effort into the corner from outside the box after a perfect touch.

Kovacic heat map vs Fulham Opta by Stats Perform / Oli Scarff / AFP

Facundo Buonanotte (Leicester) 8.3

Facundo Buonanotte hit a first-half match-winner as Leicester saw off Bournemouth 1-0 to earn their first Premier League win of the campaign.

The Brighton loanee jinked inside the penalty area and fired an emphatic shot into the roof of the net, which was enough for all three points.

Attack

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 9.1

Recording a week-high 9.1 player rating, Bukayo Saka was so influential throughout Arsenal's 3-1 comeback win over Southampton.

The winger was imperious down the right all afternoon and had a key role in all three goals for the Gunners.

Saka set up two to notch his sixth and seventh assists of the campaign before netting late in the second half to confirm Arsenal's win.

Saka vs Southampton Opta by Stats Perform / ČTK / AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 8.2

Goals in three straight games ensure Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo leads the line this week.

The Cameroonian forward confidently put away a first-half penalty against Wolves while also creating three chances for his teammates.

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) 8.2

Cody Gakpo made sure to take his chance against Palace on what was his first Premier League start of the campaign.

He grabbed the assist for the lone goal in the game with a lovely ball to Diogo Jota across the box while also creating five chances, making two tackles and three interceptions.