Sean Dyche focused on points not performance after Burnley win

There was nothing pretty about Everton’s vital 1-0 victory over relegation rivals Burnley at Goodison Park on Saturday, but after enduring a 13-game winless streak in the Premier League, manager Sean Dyche said he'd take three points however they come.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin profited from indecision on the ball by Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric to deflect an attempted clearance into the net just before halftime.

Everton created several chances in the second half, especially after Burnley were reduced to 10 men, but were let down by poor execution in the final third, where the last pass or cross most often lacked quality.

"An ugly win, but a valid one," Dyche told Sky Sports "Getting back to winning ways can come in many different fashions, it doesn't have to be glorious.

"Today we found a different way to win. It's an ugly type of goal but Dom is now two in two. It's important win for the mentality for our home fans, it was an awkward game but we saw it out properly."

It was a blustery day on Merseyside that made life difficult for both teams, with a swirling wind in the stadium.

"The conditions were difficult for both teams, but they (Burnley) only had one shot on target and that's a good sign," Dyche added.

Everton are likely to hear this week if they will face a further points deduction after being charged with a second breach of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, having already had been docked six points this campaign.

"With the six points back on we'd have 35 points with seven to play," Dyche said. "The story is that we had points taken away. We'll have to wait and see.

"The first (deduction) was a head-scratcher but there might be more to it this time and we don't get anything. All I can do is manage the manageables."