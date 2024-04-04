Sanguine Kompany says Burnley have been here before ahead of crunch Everton clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Sanguine Kompany says Burnley have been here before ahead of crunch Everton clash
Sanguine Kompany says Burnley have been here before ahead of crunch Everton clash
Kompany guided Burnley to promotion last season
Kompany guided Burnley to promotion last season
Reuters
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (37) is sanguine about his side's Premier League survival battle and says there is no sense of panic about the club's precarious position as the season reaches a critical juncture.

An unbeaten four-match run, coupled with Nottingham Forest's four-point deduction, has given Burnley fresh hope in their bid to avoid relegation and they have the chance to drag Everton further into the mire in a crunch clash on Saturday.

Burnley, who Kompany guided to promotion last season, remain in 19th place, six points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and seven behind Everton with seven games remaining.

"I don't think about (the consequences of relegation), not when there are seven games remaining and everything to play for," Kompany told reporters on Thursday.

"The only thing I always try to convey as a message is that any scenario is one that the club has known in the past and never panicked in those moments so why all of a sudden should we? Should we portray a crisis?

"We know the urgency of the situation. The club has been there before, staying up and going down and the club has always done the right thing in the past."

The Premier League's bottom five
Flashscore

Everton, who could yet face more points deductions having already been docked six points this season for breaches of Premier League rules, are on a 13-game winless run under former Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

But Kompany says he is only concerned about his own team.

"I have not delved too much into the fact they are on a winless streak. It's not really relevant to me. It is the game itself that matters," Kompany said.

The Belgian was also asked about his comments that Premier League referring was not good enough after being given an FA misconduct charge following his red card during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

"My comments on the standard of refereeing was just an objective and fair assessment," Kompany said. "But there is a lot of things we should have done better this season as well.

"I think there are ways to make it constructive, which is definitely not the way I did it on Saturday, but it is the way I am trying to do it now.

"But I have to move on. My main thing now is the game."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueKompany VincentBurnleyEvertonNottingham
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City
Who's Missing: Manchester United head to rivals City without eight key players
Show more
Football
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach 'illegal'
Zinchenko says Arsenal can 'compete with the best teams in the world'
Dozens arrested after fans and police clash at Croatia Cup semi-finals
EXCLUSIVE: Omar Mascarell on Mallorca's chances against Athletic in the Copa del Rey final
Ferdinand warns Rashford may have to leave Manchester United to reignite career
'The feeling I have is not easy': Guardiola expects title race to go to the wire
Cyle Larin aiming to emulate Eto'o and fire Mallorca to Copa del Rey glory
Mauricio Pochettino tells Chelsea squad to get outside their comfort zone
Erik ten Hag says securing Champions League spot difficult for Manchester United
Most Read
'It has upset me so much': Pochettino criticises social media abuse of Gallagher
Spanish league player Cheikh Kane Sarr suspended after confronting racist abuser
Derby Week: Liverpool and Manchester - engines of the Industrial Revolution and English football
In-form Phil Foden fires hat-trick as Manchester City demolish Aston Villa

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings