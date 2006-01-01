Advertisement
  4. Sevilla in negotiations to sign Brighton defender Barco on loan

Brighton's Valentin Barco
Brighton's Valentin BarcoMasashi Hara / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / Getty Images via AFP
Sevilla have approached Brighton for young wing-back Valentin Barco (20).

The young Argentine only moved to Brighton in January and Sevilla chief Victor Orta has been in contact with the Seagulls about a loan.

TyC Sports says Brighton are willing to do business, but only for a straight loan - there is an insistence that no permanent option be included.

For his part, Barco is unhappy at Falmer Stadium after being blocked from being part of Argentina's Olympics campaign this summer.

And he will be allowed to leave on loan if Sevilla accept Brighton's terms.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLaLigaBarco ValentinBrightonSevillaTransfer News
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku closing in on Napoli move, Forest sign Moreno on loan
Updated
Man City shortlist Celtic striker Furuhashi as Alvarez replacement
Sterling open to transfer offers as Chelsea career looks to be over
Cristiano Ronaldo launches his own YouTube channel
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international football
Updated
Enzo Maresca and Chelsea's 42 players: "The noise is greater outside, 15 are training separately"
Ajax reinforce defence with Rugani signing from Juventus
The Calcio Comment: Conte's inferno - Napoli and their new coach already butting heads
