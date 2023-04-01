Spurs' Postecoglou hoping for 'early business' in January transfer window

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Spurs' Postecoglou hoping for 'early business' in January transfer window
Spurs' Postecoglou hoping for 'early business' in January transfer window
Postecoglou wants to get his transfers done early
Postecoglou wants to get his transfers done early
Reuters
Tottenham are hoping to sign new players in the early stages of the January transfer window, manager Ange Postecoglou said as the Premier League club's injury crisis deepens.

Vice-captain Cristian Romero is the latest player on the injury list at north London and will miss at least a month's action due to a hamstring strain.

Spurs are now left without their best two central defenders, with Dutchman Micky van de Ven sidelined since early November and not expected to return until next month.

James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ashley Phillips are the other long-term absentees.

"If we can do business early, it's great for us. Not just because of losing Romero but there's a whole month there – why waste it?" Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Thursday's trip to Brighton.

"If you can bring them in early, even if they don't play, you can bed them into training and our style of football because it's not like we're going to sign somebody and they'll hit the ground running.

"Whereas if you leave it towards the end of January, it's potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they're coming from, the league they're coming from, so there's a whole lot of moving parts."

Spurs will also lose skipper and South Korean forward Son Heung-min when he departs for the Asian Cup, which will take place from January 12 to February 10 in Qatar. The Premier League transfer market will open on January 1 and wrap up by February 1.

"I'd love to do something early in the window, but even me saying that puts a challenge on us because other clubs know we want to do something early," the Australian added.

Having started the season in scintillating form before being hobbled by injuries, Spurs are now fifth in the standings with 36 points from 18 matches, just a point behind Manchester City.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamTransfer News
Related Articles
Injured Mitoma a doubt for Asian Cup, says Brighton boss De Zerbi
Tottenham looking to sign a centre-back with Romero sidelined for a month
Every Premier League club's most important player heading into 2024
Show more
Football
Cameroon include Andre Onana in squad for African Cup of Nations
AC Milan's under pressure Pioli faces must-win game with Sassuolo
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs interested in Dominic Solanke, Taremi top of Inter's list
Updated
Nottingham Forest set to move for Monaco winger Gelson Martins
Saudi Arabia ready to play long game to realise dream of sporting supremacy
Ronaldo's Al Nassr set for all-Saudi showdown in Asian Champions League
Klinsmann leans on Europe-based players to break South Korea's Asian Cup drought
'I must be from different planet,' says Dyche after penalty decision
Club World Cup allowed Manchester City to refocus, says Guardiola
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Rangers and Aberdeen matches postponed due to Storm Gerrit announces SPL
Teenage star Littler storms into last 16 at World Darts Championship
The seven most underrated current Premier League players

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings