  4. Spurs sign South Korean teenager Yang from Gangwon

Spurs' new signing Yang Min-Hyeok
Spurs' new signing Yang Min-Hyeok@SpursOfficial
Tottenham Hotspur have signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok (18) from K League 1 side Gangwon FC on a six-year deal, with the teenager set to join in January, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Having represented South Korea at Under-17 level, Yang scored eight goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances for Gangwon.

Spurs did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Yang is Tottenham's second signing of the close season following highly-rated 18-year-old Archie Gray from Leeds United. Yang will join countryman Son Heung-min, who captains Spurs and South Korea, at the North London club.

Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign at promoted Leicester City on August 19th.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueK League 1TottenhamGangwonYang Min-HyukFootball transfers
Newcastle boss Howe reiterates club focus amid England job links
Trossard grateful for Mudryk decision after landing Arsenal move
Sport Canada withholds funding for officials after drone scandal at Paris Games
Updated
'Dream of my life': Endrick confident of handling Real Madrid pressure
Transfer News LIVE: PSG closing in on Joao Neves, Spurs sign South Korean teenager
Updated
AC Milan edge Manchester City and Arsenal beat Manchester United in USA
Enzo Maresca says Chelsea will be ready for new season despite heavy Celtic defeat
Martin Demichelis steps down as coach of River Plate after poor run of form
Hosts France leave it late to find way past Guinea and move to brink of knockout stages
