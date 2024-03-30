Statistics show Chelsea should be higher in league table, says Pochettino

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  Premier League
Statistics show Chelsea should be higher in league table, says Pochettino
Statistics show Chelsea should be higher in league table, says Pochettino
Pochettino is confident things will improve
Pochettino is confident things will improve
Reuters
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his side should be higher in the Premier League standings, adding that data indicates that their results have not matched their performances on the pitch.

Pochettino's expensive squad have struggled for consistency this season and sit 11th in the league standings with 39 points from 27 games, 17 points fewer than fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Chelsea have a poor goal difference this season but their lack of goals has largely been caused by their own profligacy, with the club ranking fourth in the league for big chances missed.

They are also ranked fourth in expected goal difference according to data firm Opta, behind only Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

"We know really well what we are doing. That's why I laugh. I don't take it personally when the fans say that (criticise)... If you look at all the data, in the table we should be in fourth position," said Pochettino.

"But for different reasons, we are not there. What the data means is that we are in a good way. In which area do we need to improve? It's things (that will come) with time. We need to compete better, small details.

"You can only get this with experience with time playing together. It's easy to find the data when you want to kill someone. But when the data is good and reflects the team is doing well but for different reasons we're not getting the results we deserve, (we should) trust in the process."

Chelsea host 19th-placed Burnley in a league clash later on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeaguePochettino MauricioChelsea
