Sumptuous Silva and Doku deliver as Man City batter Bournemouth

Manchester City extended their winning home run in the Premier League to 15 games, after thrashing AFC Bournemouth 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium to go top of the table.

The Sky Blues averaged over three goals a game against Bournemouth in their previous six Premier League home wins, and were 3-0 up before half time.

Jeremy Doku had a hand in all three goals, first putting his team ahead after half an hour with a fine finish into the bottom corner following a one-two with Rodri.

His trickery and pass then set up Bernardo Silva to place into the net just three minutes later, before his long-range effort deflected in off Manuel Akanji’s back for City’s third – the centre-back’s first-ever PL goal.

Bournemouth would have been relieved to see Erling Haaland substituted off before the second half, and had the ball in Ederson’s net with their first meaningful chance of the game, but Dominic Solanke’s goal was ruled out for offside.

The hosts took their foot off of the gas in the opening 15 minutes, as Solanke also hit the woodwork, but then turned up a gear and added a fourth.

Unsurprisingly, it was Doku who provided the assist, this time for substitute Phil Foden to tap home his fourth goal in five matches against today’s opponents.

The Cherries did threaten a goal in the second period, and grabbed a consolation through Luis Sinisterra, his first for the club after checking back and tapping home following a lovely Max Aarons cross.

There was still time for Doku to get involved again though, and his exquisite ball found Silva on the counter-attack, who then delightfully chipped the ball over the helpless Ionuț Radu and into the net.

The ball crossed the line before Matheus Nunes tried to make sure.

Youngster Oscar Bobb was given a chance to impress from the bench, and picked up his first senior-level assist, crossing for ex-Cherry Nathan Ake to head home a sixth.

It was a routine victory for Pep Guardiola’s side, while the Cherries are still yet to win a PL away game since April, and that can only cause Andoni Iraola immense stress as his side fights for PL survival for the second year running.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

