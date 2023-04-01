Manchester City's toughest Premier League challenge yet, says Pep Guardiola

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City's toughest Premier League challenge yet, says Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's toughest Premier League challenge yet, says Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (52) believes it has never been harder to become Premier League champions since he joined the club over seven years ago.

The City boss is targeting a fourth successive league title this season but faces stiffer competition and his team have lost two of their first 10 matches.

City are third in the table with 24 points, two behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal are second and Liverpool are a point behind City in fourth place.

"Every season is tougher compared with when I arrived. Better managers, better teams," Guardiola told reporters on Friday ahead of their home clash with Bournemouth.

"There are still 28 games to play and a lot of things are going to happen."

Guardiola has every respect for Bournemouth who won their first league game last weekend after four straight defeats, a 2-1 home victory over Burnley.

"Andoni (Iraola) is an incredible manager, playing offensive, attractive," Guardiola said.

"They have good spirit and they do not sit back. The result (against Burnley) gives them confidence."

Premier League standings
Flashscore

City striker Erling Haaland (23) was one of the favourites to win his first Ballon d'Or on Monday after scoring 52 goals in 53 matches last season as City won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

The Norwegian, however, finished second behind Lionel Messi (36).

"I saw him so happy to be a contender close to Messi and (Kylian) Mbappe and the rest of the players. It was a big night for Man City," Guardiola said.

"Haaland has all his career ahead of him. He has to continue winning and a chance to say 'maybe next season I can be there'. He was pleased to be in there."

Follow the weekend game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityGuardiola PepBournemouthHaaland Erling Braut
Related Articles
Pep Guardiola says Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland 'both deserve' to win Ballon d'Or
Arsenal v Man City preview: Last season's top two get reacquainted
Guardiola praises Man City's resilience as Rodri sees red in win over Forest
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: PSG well in control against Montpellier as Las Palmas near historic win
Updated
Newcastle director admits Tonali betting breaches a 'massive shock'
Boca Juniors and Fluminense urge fans to behave ahead of Libertadores final
Mainz terminate El Ghazi's contract over posts on Israel-Hamas conflict
Arsenal's Eidevall says women's football has 'diversity problem'
Lille fans banned from going to Marseille due to fears of violence
Updated
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United
UEFA dsimiss Barcelona's appeal over FFP rule breaches
Manchester United players want to put things right, says embattled Ten Hag
Most Read
Sabalenka vs Rybakina WTA Finals suspended until Friday due to rain
Derby Week: A classic in Ukraine and one of the few joys in a country decimated by war
WTA concedes Finals 'not a perfect event' after player complaints
Djokovic battles back to beat Griekspoor and advance to Paris quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings