Super-sub Beto rescues point for lacklustre Everton against Fulham in Premier League

Everton are unbeaten in five Premier League (PL) games (W2, D3) after securing a point against Fulham with a last-gasp equaliser from substitute Beto (26).

Having seen their side concede just two goals in their last four Premier League games, Everton fans were perhaps unsurprised by a quiet opening period at Goodison Park.

Fulham were largely on top in the first half, but it wasn’t until the 27th minute that they truly threatened, with Adama Traore firing at Jordan Pickford from a tight angle before Emile Smith Rowe sent an awkward close-range volley over the bar seconds later.

Those chances appeared to spark the game to life, as shortly after the half-hour mark, the Toffees thought they had taken the lead. Dominic Calvert-Lewin reacted first to turn in a rebound after Idrissa Gueye had struck the crossbar from distance, however, the would-be goalscorer was found to be marginally offside by a VAR review.

The contest settled back down to a rather tepid affair, with goalmouth action coming at a premium either side of the break.

Given that there had not been a league draw between these sides at Goodison since 1959, the history books suggested a goal was on the cards, and that duly arrived after an hour of cagey football.

Picking up the ball near the halfway line, Smith Rowe skipped past the Everton challenges before laying it off to Alex Iwobi, who dribbled towards the box where he finished low into the corner.

Iwobi’s celebrations against his former club may have been muted, but the away fans were bouncing as they moved closer to a fifth successive head-to-head Premier League win on the road.

Forced to chase the game, Sean Dyche rolled the dice with a pair of late substitutes that ruffled the feathers of the home support as Abdoulaye Doucoure and Calvert-Lewin made way for Orel Mangala and Beto.

Deep into stoppage time one of those substitutes made all the difference as Beto nodded home Ashley Young’s volleyed cross to rescue a point.

After back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Aston Villa, it will feel like more points dropped for Fulham, who climb to 10th in the league table. Meanwhile, the feel-good atmosphere around Everton continues after salvaging a draw that sees Dyche’s side move up to 15th.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raul Jimenez (Fulham)

