Super-sub McTominay gives Manchester United stunning win against Brentford

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Super-sub McTominay gives Manchester United stunning win against Brentford
Super-sub McTominay gives Manchester United stunning win against Brentford
Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Man Utd in injury time
Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Man Utd in injury time
AFP
Scott McTominay (26) sensationally scored twice in stoppage time as Manchester United produced a miraculous comeback to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford, securing just a second win in five home matches in the process.

United have endured a torrid start to the season, including losing three of their six games at Old Trafford this season - having gone 31 games unbeaten at home before their loss to Brighton. Brentford themselves have struggled to get going this campaign, with the Bees winless in five league games.

It was Thomas Frank’s side that got off to the better start though, with early possession and chances falling to the away side, the best of which saw Aaron Hickey send a long-range effort within a whisker of the top corner.

It took the home side a while to make their mark on the game but once they did, they had all 10 outfield players camped inside Brentford’s half but struggled to unlock the watertight defence.

Just as United were beginning to become more threatening, they conceded due to individual mistakes - which has summed up their season so far.

Casemiro gave the ball away in his own half, allowing the Bees to pounce and break forward, and then a loose ball in the box was steered goalwards by Mathias Jensen, and Andre Onana could only get a weak hand to it - compounding his poor start as a United goalkeeper.

Marcus Rashford came close to equalising after drifting into the box from the left flank but his shot at the near post was gathered by Thomas Strakosha, ensuring Brentford went into half-time with their lead intact.

Match stats
Flashscore

United have now trailed at half-time in four consecutive league games for the first time ever, so Erik ten Hag had a vital team talk with his players and they came out with urgency in the second half, pressing high up the pitch and were committing men forward but their struggle to break the Brentford defence down continued.

United began to turn the screw with 20 minutes remaining - first Bruno Fernandes tried his luck from range but his drilled effort was palmed away by Strakosha, and then Alejandro Garnacho saw a fizzing shot from inside the box fly over the bar.

Anthony Martial saw an effort ruled out for offside in the 90th minute, but the drama wasn't over as McTominay capitalised on a goalmouth scramble to fire home a last-gasp equaliser.

Brentford were stunned, and within four minutes of netting the leveller, McTominay had struck again to steal victory, heading past Strakosha to blow the roof off Old Trafford.

A win relieves some of the growing pressure on Ten Hag and fires United into the top half, while Brentford's winless streak in the league to a sixth match, as a heartbreaking conclusion denied them a first win away at United since 1937.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Mentions
FootballManchester UnitedBrentfordPremier League
Related Articles
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund to be tested at home
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: McTominay and Bellingham star, Juventus claim Turin derby
Updated
Iraola rues errors as pressure mounts on winless Bournemouth in the Premier League
Juventus ease to derby day win over Torino thanks to Gatti and Milik strikes
McTominay says incredible Manchester United win one of his 'favourite moments'
Bellingham brace takes Real Madrid to win over Osasuna and summit of LaLiga
Chelsea goals finally begin to flood in as Burnley ship four at Turf Moor
Goals galore as Borussia Dortmund score four against Union Berlin in Bundesliga
Resilient Bologna frustrate Inter Milan in thrilling Serie A draw
Tottenham dig in against Luton Town to snatch win after Bissouma sees red
Most Read
Super-sub McTominay gives Manchester United stunning win against Brentford
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Football Tracker: McTominay and Bellingham star, Juventus claim Turin derby
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund to be tested at home

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings