Tavernier stars as Bournemouth demolish Manchester United at Old Trafford

Bournemouth earned a first-ever away victory against Manchester United, as Andoni Iraola’s side put in a stellar performance to win 3-0 at Old Trafford - a fourth win from their last five Premier League matches.

Arriving at Old Trafford having lost nine of their previous 10 away matches against the hosts (D1), Bournemouth got off to the perfect start, taking the lead inside five minutes.

Pressing United high up the pitch, the Cherries won the ball inside the opposition half and Lewis Cook fired a low cross into the box where Dominic Solanke was waiting to slot the ball into the far corner.

Erik ten Hag’s men responded well after falling behind as Harry Maguire, November’s PL Player of the Month, forced Neto into a full stretch, fingertip save over the bar from a looping header.

The Cherries weren’t fazed by United’s response and had the ball in the back of the net for a second time after Marcus Tavernier poked home the rebound after Solanke was denied by André Onana, but the strike was ruled out for offside.

United’s comeback efforts were on the back burner as they tried to get to the break trailing by just one - Ilya Zabarnyi saw a header cleared off the line by Diogo Dalot, before Solanke rattled the post with Onana beaten.

Key stats from the match at full time Flashscore

Ten Hag’s half-time team talk clearly had an effect on his players as the Red Devils came flying out of the blocks for the second half, producing wave after wave of attacks on the Bournemouth box.

The visitors were putting up an excellent defensive front to prevent the home side from finding an equaliser, which was brilliantly demonstrated by Milos Kerkez who threw his body on the line to block Scott McTominay’s effort and then Bruno Fernandes’ resulting rebound.

Both managers turned to their respective benches in order to shake things up, with Danish internationals Rasmus Højlund and Phillip Billing introduced just before the hour mark.

It was the latter who repaid his boss’ faith, as Billing powered a header home at the far post to double the visitors’ advantage.

Then five minutes later, the Cherries were in dreamland as United’s collapse allowed them to strike for the third time. Marcos Senesi was the man on target, nodding home Tavernier’s corner after being left unmarked in the hosts’ penalty area.

Bournemouth’s five-minute double stunned Old Trafford, and removed any chance of a Red Devils comeback.

Ten Hag’s beleaguered outfit fell to a seventh defeat in 16 PL matches - hardly the ideal warm-up to face German giants Bayern Munich.

Delirium for the Cherries though, who moved up to 13th as their unbeaten streak reached five matches on a historic day for the football club.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth)

The other Premier League results

Brighton 1 Burnley 1

Sheffield United 1 Brentford 0

Wolves 1 Nottingham Forest 1