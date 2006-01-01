The Premier League returns: Follow every kick with Flashscore

After a hiatus of 87 days, the biggest league in world football returns on Friday night as the Premier League kicks off for its highly-anticipated 32nd season.

Manchester City are the current champions, having battled hard with Arsenal and Liverpool all of last season. All three return hungry for success with other teams ready to see whether they have their own title credentials.

Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City all return to the top flight from the Championship eager to prove they belong.

Premier League Fixtures

The Premier League gets going at 21:00 CET on Friday, August 16th as Fulham travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United to bring up the curtain on the new campaign. There is, though, one standout fixture from the opening weekend with Manchester City welcoming Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium in a meeting of two former colleagues in the dugout.

Premier League's first round fixtures Flashscore

It’s not long to wait until we see our first big derby of the season either. In gameweek three, Liverpool and Manchester United renew rivalries in what will be the first big test of Arne Slot’s tenure with the Reds.

One gameweek later, the world’s attention will turn to the English capital as the North London Derby returns between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The season will have its traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s Day fixtures, whilst the season will finish on May 25th, where all 10 games will be played simultaneously.

Big Topics

With the new season almost upon us, there are plenty of talking points for you to catch up on before a ball is kicked in earnest.

Visually, the biggest differences to any side will be new kits - something that gets people talking. We have every one of them for you to feast your eyes on, for good or bad.

On the bench, we have new figures in the technical area. Slot takes the reins at Liverpool after the Jurgen Klopp era with interest and intrigue to see how the Dutchman will handle the pressure of following a Kop icon. Elsewhere, Julen Lopetegui joined West Ham in a new revolution for the Hammers, whilst Russell Martin and Kieran McKenna joined the league having gained promotion with Southampton and Ipswich respectively.

All in all, there were six managerial differences from the end of last season, what can they do to impact the league?

From the first kick of the ball on Friday night

Transfers

Like any summer in the footballing world, transfers are the biggest part for any fan, with the hope of improving your squad in the forefront of the mind, whilst not wanting to see that star player go.

One of the more long-running sagas throughout the off-season was that of Ricardo Calafiori. The Italian defender, who impressed with club Bologna and country Italy, was linked with Arsenal from the start of the transfer window with the signing finally announced in July.

Elsewhere, Savio moved from Troyes to Manchester City - a move across the City Football Group, whilst Joshua Zirkzee joined the ever-growing Dutch contingent at Manchester United. Chelsea have had a busy summer, with the headline signing so far coming in the form of former Barcelona forward Marc Guiu.

Follow all the action in the transfer market up to the August 30th deadline

Biggest favourites

Unsurprisingly, given their dominance over the Premier League in the last decade, Manchester City will go into the 2024/25 season as favourites.

However, much like last season’s finishing table, Arsenal aren’t far behind. The Gunners are second-favourites for the title, whilst Liverpool - the team to break the City grip on that trophy in 2020 - are third favourites.

At the other end of the table, the three promoted sides are the likeliest to head straight back down.

Player ratings

Since last season, Flashscore has offered a player rating service. Currently, you can follow the Flashscore ratings live during every Premier League match.

In the past season, the five players with the highest average rating were Kevin De Bruyne, Michael Olise, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Rodri, who achieved an average rating of more than 7.7.

It promises to be another enthralling season of Premier League football