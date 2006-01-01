Tottenham sign teenage winger Wilson Odobert from relegated Burnley

Odobert is the youngest player to score for Burnley in the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur have signed winger Wilson Odobert (19) from Burnley on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Odobert was 18 when he became the youngest Premier League goalscorer for Burnley, scoring against Chelsea in a 4-1 loss last October. He made 29 top-flight appearances for Burnley and scored three goals before the club were relegated.

"Everyone here would like to wish Wilson all the best and thank him for his efforts during his time at Turf Moor," Burnley posted on X.

The France U-21 international, who started his career at Paris Saint-Germain's academy, will wear the number 28 jersey at his new club, Spurs said in a statement.