Trossard helps Arsenal overcome tough Everton challenge to continue unbeaten run

Arsenal celebrate Trossard's goal
Arsenal celebrate Trossard's goal
Mikel Arteta oversaw a first Arsenal victory at Goodison Park since October 2017, as Leandro Trossard’s second-half strike was enough to extend their unbeaten Premier League (PL) start to five matches.

Everton set their stall out in the early stages of this clash - they were going to defend for their lives throughout. However, their game plan nearly went out the window after just 20 minutes when Gabriel Martinelli curled home what he thought was Arsenal’s opener.

That was at least until VAR had other ideas, with a peculiar offside call against Eddie Nketiah in the build-up denying the Brazilian a first goal of the season.

Entering the HT interval still on level terms and without conceding were small wins in themselves for Everton who, despite offering next to nothing in an attacking sense, knew that staying in the game after the break gave them the chance to hit Arsenal with a typical Dyche sucker-punch.

However, the Toffees nearly got hit with one from the Gunners after the break, when Martin Ødegaard fired an effort straight at Jordan Pickford within a minute of the restart.

Match stats
Hitting the hour mark with their clean sheet still intact was another psychological milestone for Everton, and Sean Dyche used that marker as a chance to introduce the returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin in an attempt to win the game.

That change didn’t quite have the desired effect though, as some neat Gunners’ passing on the edge of the area finished with Bukayo Saka cutting back a perfect ball for Trossard to sweep home to the relief of a beleaguered Mikel Arteta.

Everton’s response was muted, but for a side who had only scored twice in the league this campaign prior to kick-off, that wasn’t a surprise.

As such, Arsenal were relatively untroubled in seeing out successive away league wins this term as they continue to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the table’s summit.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

