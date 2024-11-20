Van Dijk admits Slot's new system at Liverpool has taken time to adjust to

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk (33) admits it was not simple to adjust to working under Arne Slot (46).

The club lost veteran boss Jurgen Klopp in the summer, as he took a sabbatical from the game.

However, they have started this season on fire under Slot, as they are top of the Premier League.

"It's not easy," said Van Dijk of Slot coming in over the summer after Klopp departed.

"On the other hand, Slot has provided a breath of fresh air. He tackles things in his own way and where I can help him, I do so.

"The coach inherited a very good team. We must not forget that last season we were fighting for the title with Arsenal and Manchester City until five games before the end. Slot is a very good manager."

"With the new coach Arne Slot, slightly different things are being asked," he added to Voetbal International.

"Not only from me, but also from the other players. I have a very prominent role in that and I like that. And I think the coach is very happy with that.

"I am in a position where you can see, for example, how the opponent puts pressure. With one or two or three strikers. Are the opponent's full-backs high or not, do they play with one or two controlling midfielders? There are different options every time.

"I've talked about it with the coach since day one. We sat down, with images. The development after that has only been good. I'm really enjoying it here.

"I also have a good view of what's happening when I have the ball, together with Ibrahima Konate, who's doing great. Every match can be different. Am I blocked by a striker or not? Do they want me to move to midfield and take the initiative there? That's all part of it and it works out really well."

