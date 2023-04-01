Weekend highlights: Historic Haaland, celebs flock for Messi

The football weekend is always full of colourful and interesting moments. The best, the worst, the most interesting and the weirdest have been collected for you by Flashscore in this weekly feature. Today, we take an inevitable look at Saudi Arabia, at Lionel Messi's star-studded spectators, at two different scoring forms in England and the problems with VAR in Portugal.

Goal of the weekend

It was inevitable, we had to get to Saudi Arabia at some point. On the first day of September, Al Ittihad and Al Hilal clashed in the derby. Karim Benzema scored for the home side, but the Ballon d'Or winner was outdone by Aleskandar Mitrovic. The Serbian goalscorer, who joined the visitors from Fulham, was the main man in the 4-3 win with a hat-trick. This strike is worth watching...

Underperformers of the weekend

Chelsea's fluctuating form continues. The Blues lost 1-0 to Nottingham at the weekend, even though all the stats suggested they should have managed the game fairly comfortably. The hosts had enough chances to score two goals. However, as former Arsenal player Paul Merson jokingly remarked on X, "Chelsea could play till Monday and wouldn’t score." Of the whole team of underperformers, we have to pick out striker Nicolas Jackson as the biggest one, who had an open goal in front of him and sent the ball above the crossbar instead.

Social media highlight

While Chelsea's current players had no reason to rejoice this weekend, one former player showed he can celebrate for two. Damien Duff, a retired winger who also played for Newcastle and Fulham, is now coaching Shelbourne in his native Ireland. His players turned the game against St Patricks around with two goals late on and the coach duly enjoyed the celebrations with the fans.

Statistics of the weekend

Erling Haaland is hard to stop at Manchester City, even though he may only have a few touches of the ball per game. He scored a hat-trick in City's 5-1 win at the weekend, becoming the fastest player in Premier League history to have a hand in 50 goals (41+9). He managed to do it in 39 games, four games faster than Manchester United legend Andy Cole.

The story of the weekend

Any technology is only as good as the people who operate it. That's why VAR can sometimes bring more chaos than order to football. However, few probably expected the kind of theatrics that Portugal experienced at the weekend. FC Porto hosted Arouca and were surprisingly behind after a goal in the 83rd minute.

Then home team's striker Mehdi Taremi went down in the penalty area in the 90th minute and referee Miguel Nogueira, after a moment's hesitation, awarded a penalty. When he wanted to confirm his decision with a video replay, he found that the screen was not working, so he had to call his colleagues on his phone. He then called both coaches over and explained that he was calling off the penalty.

As if the situation wasn't absurd enough, Porto did end up taking one penalty kick later... and missed it. It was also in the 19th minute of stoppage time that they managed to get the equaliser. In spite of the point won, Porto protested the referee's behaviour and demanded a replay.

Photo of the weekend

The phrase that Lionel Messi is the biggest attraction in MLS applies a hundredfold in Los Angeles. In a match against LAFC which he contributed with two assists, the Argentine magician was watched from the stands by Prince Harry, basketball legend Magic Johnson, actor (and co-owner of the Californian team) Will Ferrell, Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, famous singer Selena Gomez, and more... In short, a star-studded cast.

However, only one fan has a photo with Messi - and it's not any of the Hollywood celebrities. The daring fan made his way onto the pitch to the divine LM10. Judging by the fact that he was wearing a Barcelona jersey, he didn't want to attack the Argentine, rather hug him, maybe carry him back to Camp Nou... However, Messi's ever-present bodyguard intervened in time.