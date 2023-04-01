Fantasy Premier League: Moves to make for Gameweek 4

Forgive me, but I have to start by praising myself because who recommended you buy Raheem Sterling before the last round? If anyone decided to make such a move after reading my last piece then congratulations on the 19 points scored and thank you for your trust!

Let's perhaps start with a report on the previous weekend. I will do so with particular pleasure, as the aforementioned Sterling (7.2) scored a whopping 19 points, the best single score in the FPL this season, so the gains were palpable! Also scoring well was the highly recommended Destiny Udogie (4.6), who added an assist to his clean sheet.

The situation is different with the players I told you to keep in the squad and show patience with. Marcus Rashford (9.0) got two assists, but Joao Pedro (5.5) and Gabriel (4.8) once again started on the bench. Well, it's impossible to be right about everything.

So let's take a look at what the landscape looks like in FPL ahead of the fourth round. As always, we'll start with the captain.

Who to captain?

There is no doubt that Erling Haaland (14.0) disappointed last time out against Sheffield United. He did score a goal but before that, he missed a penalty, which lost him points and he ultimately only scored four. However, if anyone would like to change their captain and strip the Norwegian of the armband, I don't have good news for them, For there are no other obvious candidates,

Let's take a look at the schedule for the fourth round. In it, we have Brighton vs Newcastle, Liverpool vs Aston Villa and Arsenal vs Manchester United. These are six strong teams playing against each other, so choosing a captain among the players of these teams just doesn't make sense. Manchester City instead play at home against Fulham, who are giving away a lot of chances this season.

You could give the armband to Chelsea or Tottenham players, but I'm leaving Haaland in that role and that's what I recommend to everyone reading this.

What's happening in the market?

I think I can confidently call myself an expert on transfer market movements because at the start of the third round, I had in my squad the four most sold players in the game at the moment. So if you are doing poorly at the start of the season, think of me and maybe your mood will improve.

I had already gotten rid of the injured Luke Shaw on Friday night, but still have Rashford, Gabriel and Pedro in my squad.

I am not surprised if you are among the many players who are selling them en masse.

I will now only defend the Manchester United player, who scored seven points in the clash with Nottingham Forest. I simply believe that a footballer of this class will rise to a higher level sooner or later, and I intend to keep a place for him in my squad.

Pedro and Gabriel are obviously sellable. I'm keeping them for now because I don't want to pick up a points deduction, and so am deluding myself that they will both suddenly be in the starting lineups of their respective teams. However, this is a false hope and if you are comfortable with your squad then go ahead and get rid of either of the Brazilians, as they are unlikely to have a strong start to the season.

If, on the other hand, you don't have any of the above names in your squad, then think twice about saving your free transfers for the next round.

Take into account that we are facing an international break, where players often pick up injuries. Two free transfers in the bank to use in case of such an occurrence is a very comfortable situation to be in.

London surprises

Chelsea and Tottenham have surprised at the start of the season in a good way. Both teams have very new squads that are working under new managers, but such changes have had a positive impact on both teams. Their players are among the top buys ahead of the fourth round, so let's take a look at both of these teams before moving on to the section recommending specific names.

Let's look at the list of the most owned Chelsea players in the game: Ben Chilwell (5.8) - 33.5 per cent, Nicolas Jackson (7.1) - 21.6 per cent, Raheem Sterling - 14.8 per cent, Malo Gusto - 10.9 per cent. At Tottenham, it looks like this: James Maddison - 21.1 per cent, Destiny Udogie - 10.2 per cent, Cristian Romero - 9 per cent.

In addition, Sterling has been signed by as many as one million people since the start of the third round. Every self-respecting FPL player has their eye on players from both of these teams and in fact, at the top, you'd probably be hard-pressed to find a squad without any of the names mentioned above.

That, of course, is a signal for you to take a look at them and maybe bet on them from the fourth round onwards. Chelsea and Tottenham have winnable games this weekend, and their schedules for the next few weeks also look promising.

Who to buy

As I said, if you have a solid squad or have played a quick wild card, it's worth saving a transfer now and having two free after the break. However, most players probably aren't in that situation, so here's a list of players I'd recommend you buy together with my fellow Czech editors.

Matty Cash (4.6) - The Polish international has lacked consistency in recent months, but after two goals against Burnley and a strike in the Conference League qualifiers, he seems to have found form. He plays offensively, is cheap and has a relatively easy schedule until December. He's admittedly playing for Liverpool next, but he's certainly worth a look.

James Maddison (7.7) - He's the only one of Tottenham's offensive players in good form and is probably the closest to being involved in more goals. The Englishman has a secure place in Spurs' team under their new manager and, with a good schedule over the coming weeks, is a candidate for every FPL player's line-up.

Jarrod Bowen (7.1) - An option for those who like to walk their own paths, going against the current trends. Bowen has a secure place in the West Ham lineup and, if his team keeps scoring goals, he'll be involved in them. A risky choice given he faces Liverpool and Man City soon, but one that could pay off.

Radim Horak (one of the best Czechs playing in FPL)

James Maddison (7.7) - The fourth gameweek is dominated by the search for a suitable midfielder. There are plenty of options out there and not many available; among the best of these is James Maddison. Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou are top of the table, play attacking football and almost all Spurs attacks go through the Englishman. The schedule favours this purchase,as they will play Burnley and Sheffield United, two relegation candidates, in the coming rounds.

Raheem Sterling (7.2) - The attention of FPL players has focused on Chelsea's defence and attack as that is where Gusto, Chilwell or Jackson play, but the midfielder looks back to his best, following up good performances in the first two games with two goals and an assist against Luton. The question is how much of that was down to a weak opponent, but it looks like it shouldn't be a one-off outing for him, and Chelsea's schedule in the coming rounds is one of the easiest in the league.

Phil Foden (7.6) - He was ill the previous week, which meant he started the match against Sheffield United on the bench, but once he got on the pitch he only needed a few minutes to get an assist. Because of his illness, Foden wasn't one of the most popular players this week, but my advice is not to be fooled by that, and indeed to take it as an advantage. He should be back in the first-team this weekend and Fulham should pose little threat to Man City.