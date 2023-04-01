Werner's Chelsea struggles don't worry Spurs boss Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou said Timo Werner's (27) disappointing spell with Chelsea is not a concern after Tottenham brought the Germany forward back to the Premier League.

The striker joined Tottenham on loan from RB Leipzig for the rest of the season, just two years after his frustrating spell at London rivals Chelsea came to an end.

Werner arrived at Chelsea in 2020 as a highly-rated talent, but he struggled to make an impact despite being a member of the squad that won the Champions League a year after his arrival.

Unable to replicate the goal-scoring feats that caught the eye during his first spell at Leipzig, Werner was sold by Chelsea in 2022.

He scored 23 goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea. He had netted just twice in 14 games with Leipzig this term.

However, Postecoglou said Werner has the attributes to thrive back in England.

"I don't look too much into that. I'm looking at what he can give us today not what happened three or four years ago," Postecoglou told reporters on Friday.

"I'd dare to suggest he's a different player, certainly a different person. We all evolve. He's more mature probably at a different stage of his life."

Werner could be a useful piece for Postecoglou as he can play across the front three in the absence of Son Heung-min on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

"When talking about players coming in, it's about do I see them playing in the team I've got and I'm creating," Postecoglou said.

"Timo was at a point where he was looking for something to change from his current status and moving was one of those options.

"What happened in the past is not relevant. He's at a good age, has national team aspirations, wants to play at the highest level and this club offers him that opportunity."

With Tottenham hoping to secure a top four finish in the Premier League, and not ruling out a shock title challenge, it has been an encouraging week for Postecoglou.

As well as signing Werner, the north Londoners also landed Romania centre-back Radu Dragusin from Genoa on Thursday.

"He's a good fit for us from a football perspective," Postecoglou said ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester United.

"He certainly has some great attributes as a young player and from my chats with him as a person, he's come in with the right motivations.

"We had some pretty clear objectives. If there's an opportunity for us to get better, we'll take it."