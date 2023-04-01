Who's Missing: Injuries and AFCON cause issues for Chelsea and Fulham

Who's Missing: Injuries and AFCON cause issues for Chelsea and Fulham
A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension, injury or international competition.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below.

Burnley v Luton - Friday 20:45pm CET

Burnley

WON'T PLAY:

Ekdal H. (Knee Injury)

Koleosho L. (Knee Injury)

Luton

WON'T PLAY:

Kabore I. (National selection)

Lockyer T. (Heart Problems)

Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Beyer J. (Injury)

Foster L. (Ankle Injury)

Taylor C. (Shoulder Injury)

Burke R. (Injury)

Morris C. (Calf Injury)

Potts D. (Ankle Injury)

Chelsea v Fulham - Saturday 13:30pm CET

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY:

Chalobah T. (Thigh Injury)

Chilwell B. (Thigh Injury)

Chukwuemeka C. (Knee Injury)

Cucurella M. (Ankle Injury)

Fofana W. (Knee Injury)

Jackson N. (National selection)

James R. (Thigh Injury)

Lavia R. (Injury)

Nkunku C. (Hip Injury)

Sanchez R. (Knee Injury)

Ugochukwu L. (Thigh Injury)

Fulham

WON'T PLAY:

Ballo-Toure F. (National selection)

Bassey C. (National selection)

Iwobi A. (National selection)

Traore A. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Badiashile B. (Injury)

Newcastle v Man City - Saturday 18:30pm CET

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Anderson E. (Back Injury)

Barnes H. (Ankle Injury)

Manquillo J. (Groin Injury)

Murphy J. (Shoulder Injury)

Pope N. (Shoulder Injury)

Targett M. (Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Wilson C. (Calf Injury)

Man City

WON'T PLAY:

Carson S. (Illness)

Haaland E. (Foot Injury)

Silva B. (Illness)

Stones J. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Joelinton (Thigh Injury)

Akanji M. (Knock)

Everton v Aston Villa - Sunday 15:00pm CET

Everton

WON'T PLAY:

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Gueye I. (National selection)

Young A. (Injury)

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY:

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Digne L. (Thigh Injury)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

Olsen R. (Knock)

Tielemans Y. (Knock)

Traore B. (National selection)

QUESTIONABLE:

Doucoure A. (Thigh Injury)

Man Utd v Tottenham - Sunday 17:30pm CET

Man Utd

WON'T PLAY:

Amrabat S. (National selection)

Casemiro (Hamstring Injury)

Lindelof V. (Groin Injury)

Maguire H. (Groin Injury)

Malacia T. (Muscle Injury)

Martinez Li. (Foot Injury)

Mount M. (Injury)

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY:

Bissouma Y. (National selection)

Maddison J. (Ankle Injury)

Perisic I. (Knee Injury)

Romero C. (Thigh Injury)

Sarr P. M. (National selection)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

Son Heung-Min (National selection)

QUESTIONABLE:

Martial A. (Illness)

Shaw L. (Muscle Injury)

