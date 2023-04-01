Who's Missing: Injuries and AFCON cause issues for Chelsea and Fulham

A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension, injury or international competition.
Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below.
Burnley v Luton - Friday 20:45pm CET
Kabore I. (National selection)
Chelsea v Fulham - Saturday 13:30pm CET
Jackson N. (National selection)
Ballo-Toure F. (National selection)
Bassey C. (National selection)
Newcastle v Man City - Saturday 18:30pm CET
Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)
Everton v Aston Villa - Sunday 15:00pm CET
Traore B. (National selection)
Man Utd v Tottenham - Sunday 17:30pm CET
Amrabat S. (National selection)
Bissouma Y. (National selection)
Sarr P. M. (National selection)
Son Heung-Min (National selection)
