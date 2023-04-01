Tottenham complete loan signing of Timo Werner from Leipzig until end of season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Tottenham complete loan signing of Timo Werner from Leipzig until end of season
Tottenham complete loan signing of Timo Werner from Leipzig until end of season
Werner holding his new Spurs kit
Werner holding his new Spurs kit
Profimedia
RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner (27) has joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Werner returns to the English top flight after a two-year stint at Chelsea, where he made 89 appearances and scored 23 goals, and helped the team claim the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup titles.

The Germany international returned to his former team Leipzig in 2022 but has made only eight Bundesliga appearances this season.

Werner could provide cover for Spurs up front with the club's top scorer Son Heung-min away at the Asian Cup for South Korea.

Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League standings with 39 points, six behind leaders Liverpool.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueWerner TimoTottenhamRB LeipzigTransfer News
Related Articles
Tottenham 'on the verge' of completing loan move for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner
Timo Werner wants loan move to boost Euro 2024 chances, RB Leipzig manager Rose confirms
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Inter Milan offer to Zielinski, Tottenham plan title mega spend
Show more
Football
Middlesbrough masterclass stuns Chelsea in EFL Cup semi-final
'Danke Franz': Germany lights a candle for football icon Beckenbauer
Marc Overmars banned from world football over inappropriate behaviour
PSG 'the best place for Mbappe' according to club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham announce Werner signing, Ajax keen on Henderson
Updated
My world will not be the same without Franz Beckenbauer, says Jurgen Klopp
EXCLUSIVE: Ghana's Majeed Ashimeru watched AFCON 2008 as a kid - now he's living the dream
OPINION: Beckenbauer meant as much to football as Pele and Maradona did
Everton win appeal to overturn Dominic Calvert-Lewin red card against Crystal Palace
Most Read
O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham announce Werner signing, Ajax keen on Henderson
Wasteful Manchester United beat Wigan to reach FA Cup fourth round
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings