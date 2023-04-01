Tottenham complete loan signing of Timo Werner from Leipzig until end of season

Tottenham complete loan signing of Timo Werner from Leipzig until end of season

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner (27) has joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Werner returns to the English top flight after a two-year stint at Chelsea, where he made 89 appearances and scored 23 goals, and helped the team claim the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup titles.

The Germany international returned to his former team Leipzig in 2022 but has made only eight Bundesliga appearances this season.

Werner could provide cover for Spurs up front with the club's top scorer Son Heung-min away at the Asian Cup for South Korea.

Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League standings with 39 points, six behind leaders Liverpool.