Tottenham 'on the verge' of completing loan move for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner

Tottenham are close to signing Timo Werner (27) on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season, according to reports in Germany.

Former Chelsea striker Werner returned to the Bundesliga side after a two-season stint with the Blues but he now looks set to make a return to the Premier League.

Spurs are said to be closing in on a six-month loan deal for Werner with Ange Postecoglou's side locked in final negotiations with Leipzig, as per Sky Sports Germany.

It is also thought that both clubs are clarifying the terms of the deal and whether there will be an option to make the move permanent, but talks are progressing.

Werner, who scored 23 goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea, has struggled for Leipzig this season after rejoining the club the summer before last.

He had a promising 2022/23 on his return but only managed to follow it up with just two goals across all competitions in an injury-hit campaign.

A move for Werner would bolster Tottenham's attacking depth, which has taken after losing captain and talisman Son Heung-min to international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

