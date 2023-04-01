European clubs and leagues reject Super League despite EU Court verdict

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. European clubs and leagues reject Super League despite EU Court verdict
European clubs and leagues reject Super League despite EU Court verdict
Updated
Bayern and United have ruled out joining the Super League
Bayern and United have ruled out joining the Super League
Profimedia
Major clubs and leagues across Europe rejected the Super League in favour of the status quo following Thursday's EU court verdict which said UEFA and FIFA contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League.

Manchester United were one of the first to say they remain committed to playing in competitions run by Europe's soccer governing body UEFA, as did German giants Bayern Munich.

United were one of the 12 clubs involved in the formation of the breakaway Super League in April 2021 but pulled out due to pressure from fans, governments and players.

"Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game," the club said.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were the other five Premier League clubs involved before pulling out.

Two months after the six English clubs pulled out of the project in 2021, they said they would offer a combined 22 million pounds as "a gesture of goodwill" to go towards the good of the game, including new investment to support fans, grassroots football and community programmes.

The Premier League said they would face a 30-point deduction if they attempt a similar move in future and each would be fined 25 million pounds for any such breakaway attempt.

"The ruling does not endorse the so-called 'European Super League' and the Premier League continues to reject any such concept," the Premier League said in a statement.

"Supporters are of vital importance to the game and they have time and again made clear their opposition to a 'breakaway' competition that severs the link between domestic and European football."

DOOR CLOSED

Bayern Munich said they were committed to UEFA competitions, saying the door for the Super League "remains closed" for the German champions.

"The Bundesliga is the foundation of FC Bayern, just as all national leagues are the foundation of other European football clubs," Bayern CEO Jan Christian Dreesen said.

"It is therefore our duty and our deep conviction to strengthen them, not to weaken them. We are also committed to the European club competitions under the umbrella of UEFA."

The German Football League (DFL), which is in charge of the Bundesliga, said it "explicitly supports the European sports model and rejects competitions outside those competitions organised by the federations and the leagues."

The European Club Association (ECA), which represents nearly 500 clubs across the continent, said the football world had "moved on from the Super League years ago."

"Through ECA, clubs today are already at the heart of decision-making in relation to the competitions they participate in," the ECA said.

"Most importantly, football is a social contract not a legal contract.

"All the recognised stakeholders... spanning confederations, federations, clubs, leagues, players and fans stand more united than ever against the attempts by a few individuals pursuing personal agendas to undermine the very foundations and basic principles of European football."

France's Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said it "unequivocally supports" competitions organised by UEFA.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBundesligaManchester UnitedBayern Munich
Related Articles
Manchester United face daunting test at Premier League leaders Liverpool
Bayern expect a top performance against Manchester United, says Tuchel
Bayern must make amends against Man United, warns Freund
Show more
Football
Belgian club Standard Liege confident transfer ban will be short-lived
Vincent Kompany welcomes Welch appointment as Premier League milestone
UEFA President Ceferin mocks 'fantastic' Super League hours after EU court ruling
Fan power will continue to be European Super League's biggest obstacle
Czech billionaire Pavel Tykac to buy football club Slavia Prague from CITIC
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Varane linked with surprise return to Madrid, Arsenal want Toney
Updated
Impressive Bologna look to prove top-four credentials against Atalanta in Serie A
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Fantasy Premier League: Plenty of turbulence just before the Christmas madness
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Liverpool stroll past West Ham to reach League Cup semi-finals
Nottingham Forest sack Steve Cooper, Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace him
Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough progress to League Cup semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings