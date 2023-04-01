Timo Werner wants loan move to boost Euro 2024 chances, RB Leipzig manager Rose confirms

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Timo Werner wants loan move to boost Euro 2024 chances, RB Leipzig manager Rose confirms
Timo Werner wants loan move to boost Euro 2024 chances, RB Leipzig manager Rose confirms
Werner looks to be heading back to England
Werner looks to be heading back to England
AFP
RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner (27) is seeking a loan move to get more game time in a bid to make the Germany squad for the European Championship, the club's coach Marco Rose said on Saturday as German media reported that a deal is close with Tottenham.

According to Sky Germany, Werner will embark on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season, with Spurs covering the entire salary of the German.

Following a two-year stint at Chelsea, where he helped win a Champions League title but struggled to establish himself as a consistent goal scorer, he eventually returned to Leipzig in 2022.

Werner's rare Bundesliga appearances - only eight this season - might not qualify him for consideration by national coach Julian Nagelsmann for the European Championship squad.

"It's right that Timo is looking for a loan. Timo would like to go to the European Championships," Leipzig manager Marco Rose told Sky Germany.

"We wish him all the best and keep our fingers crossed for him."

Werner could provide cover for Spurs up front with the club's top scorer Son Heung-min away at the Asian Cup for South Korea.

Spurs are currently fifth in the table with 39 points, six behind leaders Liverpool.

Mentions
FootballWerner TimoRB LeipzigTottenhamTransfer News
Related Articles
Tottenham 'on the verge' of completing loan move for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Inter Milan offer to Zielinski, Tottenham plan title mega spend
Premier League transfer window: What do the big clubs need?
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Lille score 12 in Coupe de France, Real Madrid playing fourth-tier side
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs set to sign Werner, Henderson seeking Premier League return
Updated
Late Matty Cash strike sees Aston Villa beat Middlesbrough in FA Cup
Second-half Chelsea goal blitz sinks Preston to secure FA Cup progression
FA Cup: Brighton and Bournemouth survive scares, non-league Maidstone stun Stevenage
Updated
PSG's Skriniar in need of operation after ankle injury at Champions Trophy final
Allegri says Juventus must not be complacent despite easy cup win over Salernitana
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays amid busier schedule
Newcastle stay composed to dump rivals Sunderland out of FA Cup
Most Read
Rafael Nadal expresses doubt over Australian Open participation after Brisbane defeat
Football Tracker: Lille score 12 in Coupe de France, Real Madrid playing fourth-tier side
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs set to sign Werner, Henderson seeking Premier League return
Germany survive Australia comeback to set up United Cup final with Poland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings