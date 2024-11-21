As domestic football returns following the final international break of the year, this weekend promises to be an important one in FPL. With the guidance of Fantasy Football Hub, we've picked out the top selections ahead of Gameweek 12.

Here are the best players for FPL Gameweek 12 using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI-predicted points. Each week we will pick out one player in each position for the upcoming Gameweek and the best hidden gem.

If you’re struggling to settle on which FPL move to make, get your AI-recommended transfers right here!

Defender: Gabriel vs Nottingham Forest (H) - 5.5 points

Arsenal defenders have been difficult holds over the last seven gameweeks, where they’ve failed to keep a clean sheet and that’s coincided with a patchy run of form which has seen them without a win in their last four Premier League games. They’ve conceded five goals in this time.

Despite this, Gabriel remains an important fantasy option given his goal threat, leading the way among defenders for big chances on goal this season with five. He’s already found himself on the scoresheet twice in this campaign, with goals against Spurs and Manchester City coming from dead balls delivered by teammate Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal have conceded just eight big chances on their goal in home games this season from 53 shots and so the odds are in their favour for a clean sheet in this game against Nottingham Forest, which would take them up to four shut-outs for the campaign.

The main threat for wiping out that clean sheet comes from Forest striker Chris Wood, who has impressed with eight goals already this season, including four in the last four gameweeks. He has blanked on the road against Southampton and Liverpool.

Gabriel's big chances this season Fantasy Football Hub

Midfielder: Mohamed Salah vs Southampton (A) - 7.7 points

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah arrives at this game in sensational form and I’m surprised to not see his AI prediction higher given the visit to promoted Southampton. He has produced six goal involvements in his last four Premier League games, with three double-digit hauls.

He has been incredibly consistent this season, with 14 goal involvements in 11 games, averaging close to ten points per game. It’s the best start to an FPL season anyone has had in history, outside of the 117 points he acquired himself in the opening 11 gameweeks of the 2021/22 season.

His underlying numbers remain excellent, showing that this form can continue. He ranks second among midfielders for shots on target (6) and big chances (4) on goal in the last four gameweeks, with an xG of 2.49 in this time seeing him comfortably on top.

Salah comes into this fixture well-rested, having had the international break off. Southampton sit rock bottom in the Premier League table and could be without their first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in this game who has a hand injury.

Salah's recent points Fantasy Football Hub

Erling Haaland takes his rightful place at the top of the AI rankings and is helped by having the home advantage this weekend for the visit of Spurs. At over 60% owned, the most popular pick in the game will likely be the most backed for captaincy in this one too, despite significant sales this week.

A hat-trick in the international break for Norway is a clear warning sign of the damage Haaland can do at his best and so owners should think carefully before making their decisions this week. He has 12 goals for the season and could win a third consecutive Golden Boot.

Haaland’s underlying numbers suggest that there’s been some element of poor luck which has contributed to just two league goals in the last six gameweeks. He’s top over this period for shots (29), shots on target (13) and big chances (9), on 5.45 expected goals.

Kevin De Bruyne could be in line for his first start since mid-September which would be a welcome boost for Manchester City’s attack. Opponents Spurs are a defence without a clean sheet in the last five gameweeks, conceding eight goals in this period and so Haaland will be poised to take advantage.

Haaland's recent record Fantasy Football Hub

Hidden Gem: Joao Pedro vs Bournemouth (A) - 5.2 points

Brighton striker Joao Pedro returned from injury last time out to play 25 minutes in the 2-1 win against Manchester City, where he produced a goal and an assist for 11 points. He had two big chances on goal in that performance and certainly impressed.

He was one of the popular picks at the start of the season before succumbing to injury during the first international break, scoring two goals in three games. Joao Pedro is expected to be first choice on penalties when on the pitch and has an attractive run of fixtures.

There is now competition for places in the Brighton attack, with Danny Welbeck excelling in the number nine role, while big-money signing Georginio Rutter has played well in Joao Pedro’s absence in the number 10 role.

Joao Pedro's upcoming fixtures Fantasy Football Hub

Follow the Premier League with Flashscore.